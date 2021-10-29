This Analyst Says Housing Prices Could Rise By Another 16% Before the End of 2022

If you think houses are expensive now, brace yourself. Goldman Sachs Research predicts home prices will go up another 16% by the end of next year. And that comes after home prices have already risen 20% from last year. There will likely still be a housing shortage coupled with robust demand for housing. Let's see what else is in the report.

The housing shortage

There's a little good news (but mostly bad) to report about the supply of houses on the market.

The good news: The supply of homes has increased modestly since spring.

The bad news: Even with the modest increase, housing supply remains well below what it was prior to the pandemic.

And more bad news: There's no immediate solution to fix this housing shortage.

Why such a shortage?

Even before the pandemic, there were some problems with the homebuilding industry, particularly a lack of construction workers and a shortage of available lots on which to build homes.

The pandemic only served to exacerbate those problems, and then it added many more. What started during the pandemic and is still continuing to this day are supply chain problems that cause great delays in getting just about anything delivered on time, labor shortages that go beyond just construction workers, and lumber shortages.

Why the great demand?

Demand for housing waned during the early months of the pandemic because of uncertainty. But soon enough, people were demanding houses again. There were many reasons.

Millennials started aging up, many having families, which leads to demand for housing.

Remote work caused many urban dwellers, many of whom were renters, to want to buy a larger place to live and work and in a less expensive area, such as the suburbs.

Interest rates were also a demand driver because they remained at historic lows throughout this time.

High home prices

Great demand coupled with low supply led to high home prices. Goldman Sachs Research mentioned a University of Michigan survey, which found that 66% of respondents think today is a bad time to buy a home. Because of that, demand should level off some, but probably not enough to make a huge difference, as some people will buy anyway, albeit reluctantly because of the high prices.

Any long-term solutions?

One method of increasing housing supply is to reduce regulations put on homebuilders. California has addressed this issue by passing Senate Bills 8, 9, and 10, which allow for more housing production, propose to eliminate zoning for single-family homes only, and aim to streamline the process for multifamily housing.

Other methods that could be used across the country include ending regulations for minimum lot sizes and building height limits.

The real estate investor takeaway

The situation doesn't look good for homebuyers for the foreseeable future. But national trends can be deceiving, as the local markets are what really dictate whether an investment in real estate makes sense.

Some cities have experienced price declines. If prices have declined in an area, investors might want to take a look. The usual due diligence would apply. Buying in areas no more than 30 minutes or so from places of work or colleges usually are a safer bet.