On the cusp of Instagram's (Nasdaq: FB) 11th birthday, the social media giant is making some dramatic changes. We all experienced some changes during our preteen years, and Instagram is going through the same metamorphosis. While the app is not getting a cute new haircut, it is going to look significantly different. Instagram is pivoting from a square photo-sharing app to a hip video-sharing app. Instagram is moving out of the old and into the new!

According to Instagram CEO Adam Moserri, the No. 1 reason for the change is that people use Instagram to be entertained. Instagram's new focus is on creators, video, shopping, and messaging. It seems like Instagram is working to keep its customers happy, and as a real estate investor, you should take a cue from the social media behemoth.

By providing customers with the type of media they are looking for on a platform they are already familiar with, investors can add one in the win column when Instagram makes its move.

How investors can capitalize from this pivot

Instagram is the most popular influencer marketing platform, and real estate investors can capitalize on its popularity by creating their own content full of videos and Reels. Investors could use the platform to give virtual tours, provide client testimonials, or deliver educational information to potential clients -- all great ways to advertise to Instagrams' 1.39 billion monthly users.

The popularity of virtual tours

Since COVID-19 suspended many open houses, virtual tours have been on the rise, and investors can benefit from this market shift. By posting virtual tours on Instagram's platform, you gain access to many of social media's benefits. For instance, investors:

Can reach a broader audience.

Share videos to be liked and shared.

Use popular hashtags to increase viewership.

Engage with potential customers who live far away.

Take advantage of the low-cost means of advertising.

Have the opportunity to engage with nearly one billion Instagram users each month.

Utilize the opportunity to give potential customers a prerecorded, polished video.

And these are just a few of the many perks of using the Instagram platform as a real estate investor. I am sure if you embark on this social media marketing adventure, you will discover many more.

The Millionacres bottom line

These last few years have taught us all that things are constantly changing. When things are changing, do not make the mistake of staying the same -- hop on and ride the wave of change! Make that much-needed pivot. Jump out there into the vast world of social media, and your business will never be the same.