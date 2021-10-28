Buyer's agents are having a tough time helping their clients because of all the competition encountered practically every time a home is listed for sale.

One agent at my real estate brokerage went back to basics the other day by forgoing the multiple listing service (MLS), instead targeting a specific area and putting notes on people's doors. Fifty homes later, it worked. The agent closed a deal for the buyer -- stirring great interest from other agents.

Of course, house flippers have been using this driving-for-dollars/door-knocking method for decades to buy off-market properties, but this is considered a drastic measure for ordinary real estate transactions for a primary residence. But drastic times often call for drastic measures, and we're in historic times for the housing market.

Houses -- along with practically everything else consumers want to buy -- are in extremely short supply. This comes at a time with an inordinately high demand for houses, which is leading to higher prices. Is there an end in sight?

An agent questionnaire

A September questionnaire given to 326 eXp Realty real estate agents provides some insight into the state of the housing market. Here are the findings:

Q: Are you seeing bidding wars?

A: Over 79% said, "Yes, but less than I did previously." Almost 19% said, "More than ever," and about 2% said, "Not in my market."

Q: Do you have fewer buyers than one year ago?

A: Almost 40% said, "About the same." Over 31% said, "Fewer buyers," and just over 29% said, "More buyers."

Q: Do you have fewer sellers than one year ago?

A: Almost 40% said, "Fewer sellers." Almost 32% said, "About the same," and over 28% said, "More sellers."

Q: Do you feel your markets are at or past peak?

A: Over 43% said, "At peak." Over 42% said, "Past peak," and about 14% said, "Not at peak."

Q: Are you seeing price decreases?

A: Almost 68% said, "A few price decreases." Just over 16% said, "No price decreases," and 16% said, "Many more price decreases."

The standout responses were that while the agents still see bidding wars, the competition has been decreasing, and housing prices are decreasing somewhat.

Housing market forecast from Realtor.com

The September 2021 Monthly Housing Market Trends Report from Realtor.com backs up the eXp agent survey. It shows the housing market heading in an encouraging direction for buyers. But because the supply of homes on the market is still historically low, we are still very much in a seller's market with homes selling quickly and prices still up over last September.

Regional differences

National real estate trends show us the housing market overall, but real estate is still very much a local activity. When broken down into regions -- South, Midwest, West, and Northeast -- the homebuying activity is mainly happening in the South, with sales at 44%. This is followed by the Midwest at 23%, the West at 21%, and the Northeast at 12%.

The real estate investor takeaway

Is a housing slowdown going to come anytime soon? Yes and no. Home sales and home prices are both still expected to increase, but the increase is slowing down slightly from this past summer. Zillow forecasts home-value growth to increase to 13.6% through September 2022. It's the same story: low inventory and high demand. Affordability is worsening but at a slower pace.