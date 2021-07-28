Homebuying Is Finally Getting a Little Easier

Homes have been pretty hard to come by in the last year so -- at least in most parts of the country. Inventory bottomed out, demand surged, and prices rose, shutting many buyers and investors out of the market.

When you throw in the foreclosure moratorium and the very few distressed properties that have emerged since the pandemic, investors have faced even more headwinds, and finding a bargain-priced property to flip or rent has become harder than ever.

Fortunately, it seems there's a light at the end of this very long tunnel. According to recent data, housing conditions are starting to improve. And a softer market? That may be just around the corner.

Will buying a property get easier?

It appears that a few of the major housing challenges are letting up. Now, let's be clear: That doesn't mean there's suddenly an influx of listings or a major drop in prices, but things are easing.

Here's how:

Inventory is coming in

Finally, new listings are starting to increase. According to Realtor.com, new listings were up 9% for the week ending July 17, and while total inventory is still below last year's numbers, the gap between the two is shrinking -- and has been for nearly two months straight.

Throw in that housing starts are up, and despite rising lumber prices, there could be a smidge more inventory to choose from in the near future.