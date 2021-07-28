Homebuying Is Finally Getting a Little Easier

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
Homes have been pretty hard to come by in the last year so -- at least in most parts of the country. Inventory bottomed out, demand surged, and prices rose, shutting many buyers and investors out of the market.
When you throw in the foreclosure moratorium and the very few distressed properties that have emerged since the pandemic, investors have faced even more headwinds, and finding a bargain-priced property to flip or rent has become harder than ever.
Fortunately, it seems there's a light at the end of this very long tunnel. According to recent data, housing conditions are starting to improve. And a softer market? That may be just around the corner.
Will buying a property get easier?
It appears that a few of the major housing challenges are letting up. Now, let's be clear: That doesn't mean there's suddenly an influx of listings or a major drop in prices, but things are easing.
Here's how:
Inventory is coming in
Finally, new listings are starting to increase. According to Realtor.com, new listings were up 9% for the week ending July 17, and while total inventory is still below last year's numbers, the gap between the two is shrinking -- and has been for nearly two months straight.
Throw in that housing starts are up, and despite rising lumber prices, there could be a smidge more inventory to choose from in the near future.
Competition is waning
Redfin's data shows bidding wars were down in June. About 65% of all deals saw competition -- a high share, but a good drop from the 72% rate seen in May and 74% seen in April. You can also see competition easing in days-on-market stats. The average home is selling just 21 days faster than this time last year. Last month? It was 23 days.
Again, it's not a huge improvement -- but an improvement nonetheless. It's likely a result of slightly increased inventory and some level of buyer burnout.
Price growth has slowed
Home prices are still on the rise. In fact, median listing prices are now up 10.3% compared to this time last year. And last week was the 49th straight week of double-digit growth.
There's a silver lining, though: That growth rate has steadily declined since April (when prices were up a jaw-dropping 17.2%). Hopefully, that downward trend will continue. Freddie Mac expects home price growth to slow to a mere 5.3% by next year.
Mortgage rates are dropping
Interest rates have started decreasing again, hitting their lowest point since February. According to Freddie Mac, rates on 30-year loans averaged 2.78% last week while rates on 15-year loans hit their lowest level ever, averaging a mere 2.12%.
The rates won't solve all buyers' problems, but they will help offset rising home prices -- at least a little bit.
The Millionacres bottom line
Homebuying conditions are far from perfect, but they're at least moving in a positive direction. Are you on the hunt for your next investment property? Use these tips to make your offers stand out from the pack.
Got $1,000? The 10 Top Investments We’d Make Right Now
Our team of analysts agrees. These 10 real estate plays are the best ways to invest in real estate right now. By signing up to be a member of Real Estate Winners, you’ll get access to our 10 best ideas and new investment ideas every month.
Find out how you can get started with Real Estate Winners by clicking here.