Go Where the Bidding Wars Aren't: Here's Where to Start

Bidding wars are getting the housing market headlines now -- and for good reason. But there are places where real estate investors are not only less likely to encounter that competition but to actually get a property for less than asking price.
Property investor platform Stessa.com analyzed Zillow data from September 2020 through February 2021 to come up with a list that ranks the nation's 96 largest metro areas according to the share of listings with a price cut from listing to sale.
The report -- titled "U.S. Cities With the Most (and Fewest) Homes Selling Below Asking Price" -- says that overall, "While home pricing is usually cyclical -- with higher prices and fewer cuts during spring and summer months -- 2020 and 2021 have proven to be aberrations."
And with summer heating up, the market indeed hasn't cooled in many places. This report can help provide some insight on where it might be at least not quite as sizzling.
Chicago tops the list for price reductions; El Paso anchors the list at No. 96
Stessa says its research shows the proportion of listings with price cuts before they sold stayed relatively flat throughout 2020, between 11% and 13%, before turning sharply downward at the end of the year.
And after hitting a recent peak of 17.8% in September 2019, only 8.2% of listings with price cuts were detected in February 2021, the report says, adding:
This is not the reality in every market, however. Some cities where housing is plentiful and easy to build -- like Houston -- or where demand is lower -- Rust Belt metros like Pittsburgh and Dayton -- are still seeing substantial price cuts after homes come on the market. In contrast, cuts are almost nonexistent in some other areas where the inverse is true.
Chicago led the way for bargain shoppers, in that sense, with a 17.9% share of listings with a price cut. The median cut was $7,350, or 2.4% off the listed price, in a market with a median home value of $257,400 as of the end of February.
No. 96 was El Paso, Texas, with a 6% share of listings with a price cut. The median cut there was $5,006, or 2.3% off the listed price, in a market with a median home value of $147,524.
The bottom five and top five listed
The tables below show the top five markets in terms of homes where listings showed price cuts and the bottom five.
Top five
|Metro
|Share of Listings With a Price Cut
|Median Price Cut (%)
|Median Price Cut ($)
|Median Home Value
|Chicago
|17.9%
|2.4%
|$7,350
|$257,400
|Louisville-Jefferson County, Kentucky
|16.9%
|2.7%
|$5,322
|$195,880
|Indianapolis
|16.8%
|2.5%
|$5,475
|$199,721
|Pittsburgh
|16.4%
|3.3%
|$6,344
|$175,315
|Houston
|16.3%
|2.3%
|$7,810
|$229,957
Bottom five
|Metro
|Share of Listings With a Price Cut
|Median Price Cut (%)
|Median Price Cut ($)
|Median Home Value
|Ogden, Utah
|7.9%
|2.3%
|$9,994
|$371,978
|Boise City, Idaho
|7.5%
|2.1%
|$8,908
|$381,759
|Urban Honolulu
|7.4%
|3.0%
|$14,186
|$739,690
|Stockton, California
|7.2%
|2.4%
|$10,072
|$423,916
|El Paso, Texas
|6.0%
|2.3%
|$5,006
|$147,524
The Millionacres bottom line
The U.S. housing market has only continued to heat up, and bidding wars are making it harder and harder for residential real estate investors to find a good deal, whether to rent or flip.
The figures in this report were from a few months ago now, but these markets' fundamentals relative to the national market can be reasonably presumed to be unchanged enough that it still serves as a useful overview about some promising, larger markets.
They also speak to how bargains are relative, and how every little bit counts when you're looking for an edge.
