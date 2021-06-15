Forewarned and Forearmed: How to Invest Ahead of a Housing Bust

Inflation continues to raise its ugly head, and that naturally could make some residential real estate investors concerned about the widespread effects of rising prices.

For instance, could rising interest rates -- a typical prescription for inflationary pressures -- make money harder to borrow and bring to earth a high-flying housing market? And how fast would that happen?

We recently asked some industry experts if they thought a housing bubble was forming -- like the one that burst when the global economy went bust, now more than a decade ago -- and their consensus was that it seemed unlikely because the fundamentals are so different this time around.

But, what if there is one coming? How should investors prepare? Here's what three other seasoned stakeholders say they would recommend to those who think the sky might be falling, or at least lowering a bit.

Paul Getty, First Guardian Group

Paul Getty is CEO of First Guardian Group and has more than 20 years of experience as an investment advisor and licensed real estate broker in California and Texas.

Do you believe we're in a residential housing bubble that's about to burst? Why or why not?

We do not believe we're in a housing bubble that is likely to experience falling prices or demand in the near term for several reasons, including:

Interest rates remain at historical lows.

Attractive long-term fixed-rate mortgages remain available.

Millennials are forming families and seeking single-family residences over apartments.

Inflationary expectations are rising, and ownership of residences will become more desirable as an inflation hedge (similar to the housing boom in the 1970s).

The work-from-home trend will continue giving workers the option of leaving expensive urban markets and buying residences in less-expensive, more family-friendly secondary and tertiary markets.

Past corrections have often been caused by overly liberal government programs that made it easier for lower-income people to purchase homes during times of falling prices -- that's not the case today.

If you do believe that the residential housing market is going to peak and then fall, when and how fast?

Demand will remain positive -- especially in more affordable secondary and tertiary markets -- until interest rates rise substantially and homeownership ceases to be a good investment for the middle class (as was the case prior to the '70s).

What would you advise individual investors to do now to get ready to survive, and even thrive, during such an eventuality?

Buy the largest home you can afford and load up on low-cost, fixed-rate mortgages before variable-rate mortgages reemerge, as they likely will with rising inflation. Well-positioned, leveraged residences may be better investments than the stock market.

What would be the one single investment you would advise money to be put into to get ahead of the downturn?

Residential real estate (single and multiple) with a long-term, fixed-rate mortgage in a growing area with good schools. There will be steady, rising demand for residential real estate due to ongoing population growth.

What would be the one single investment you would advise avoiding or getting out of now to get ahead of the downturn?

Highly speculative investments, such as digital currencies or risky start-up businesses.

Loretta Thompson, Greenspoon Marder

Loretta Thompson is a Los Angeles-based partner in Greenspoon Marder's real estate group. Her practice includes both commercial and residential real estate matters. She regularly negotiates and facilitates real estate acquisitions and dispositions and handles tax exchanges for real estate investment trusts (REITs), public and private corporations, and high-net-worth individuals.

Do you believe we're in a residential housing bubble that's about to burst? Why or why not?

Although it's commonly understood that "what goes up must come down," the laws of physics and gravity don't apply to the economics of residential housing supply and demand. So, there will likely not be so much of a burst bubble because the residential market now has a certain amount of resilience as a result of the Great Recession we endured between roughly 2006-2014.

Just as adding glycerin to soap bubble solution gives bubbles more resistance to the naturally occurring surface tension in water, there are some key factors that bolster the market and provide a softer landing for the bubble. They include more strident lending standards, mortgage forbearance, the existence of homeowner equity, and supply chain interruptions that slowed housing starts during the pandemic.

If you do believe that the residential housing market is going to peak and then fall, when and how fast?

Clients are continually asking me to divine the future, and I would like to be able to say I have it figured out. I'm not certain that anyone can accurately pinpoint the peaks and valleys of the residential housing market.

I believe the best tracking on these trends comes from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, since those institutions are wholly invested in the liquidity and stability of the U.S. housing market. Fannie Mae has adjusted its forecast downwards for 2021.

Any "fall" in the market will depend on whether or not the housing supply can be increased. The total number of homes available for sale vis-a-vis the demand is still strained, even though mortgage rates are rising. The supply/demand imbalance will keep us all guessing on whether any high point in sales and prices can definitively be called a "peak."

What would you advise individual investors to do now to get ready to survive, and even thrive, during such an eventuality?

Always remember that real estate is an illiquid asset, and investing success is tied to the returns outweighing the cost of the investment. Individual investors need to keep that in mind when embarking on a residential housing investment strategy.

That said, real estate investment is a hedge against inflation, and the equity created can greatly help to finance other investment opportunities. To survive and thrive, investors should educate themselves on the markets in which they are planning to invest; be cognizant of transaction, maintenance, and financing costs; understand all state and federal tax matters for purchasing and financing the asset; and keep tabs on the ever-changing insurance market and the potential for rising costs and reduced coverage due to losses sustained from nationwide natural disasters.

While "flipping" residential real estate has become big business with real estate behemoths and individual investors, it's prudent to not over-leverage residential real estate assets to better weather market peaks and troughs.

More risk-adverse investors may want to consider investing in a housing REIT, without having to handle the physical and business aspects of owning and managing the real estate itself. They can help investors navigate the highs and lows of the residential housing markets because they provide liquidity and diversity to a portfolio.

What would be the one single investment you would advise money be put into to get ahead of the downturn?

Investors who have the fortitude and patience to be landlords should consider purchasing multifamily rental properties in the lower and middle-tier of the market (B-grade properties).

Downturns in the economy lead to layoffs and foreclosures. People then seek lower-cost housing, which leads to increased demand for multifamily housing. Additionally, these assets have more opportunities for debt refinancing when the market turns, and due to current and projected housing demands, provide more liquidity to investors.

Keep in mind that no real estate investment is recession-proof, and you'll keep a level head.

What would be the one single investment you would advise avoiding or getting out of now to get ahead of the downturn?

Don't stay in an investment that you don't understand, particularly if you don't have deep-seated knowledge about its economy and projected growth. To figure that out, an investor would need to assess the future impact on changes in industry, infrastructure, tax reinvestment, and the impact of a disruption in business due to a pandemic or natural disaster. In particular, tourist destinations can be the most impacted by a downturn, and they are more difficult to operate, manage, and insure during a recession.

Matt Frankel, Millionacres and Motley Fool

Matt Frankel is a Certified Financial Planner, an active real estate investor, both directly and in the stock market, and he has been a Fool.com contributor since 2012 and for Millionacres since its launch in 2019.

Do you believe we're in a residential housing bubble that's about to burst? Why or why not?

I'm hesitant to call this a bubble, because unlike the housing bubble of the early 2000s, there are some good fundamental reasons we're seeing prices rise. Lack of inventory, rising construction costs, and cheap mortgage rates are a few reasons why the recent spike in home prices actually makes a lot of sense.

If you do believe that the residential housing market is going to peak and then fall, when and how fast?

I could see prices pull back a bit if mortgage rates rise, or if the soaring lumber prices cool off. But I don't foresee a major crash.

What would you advise individual investors to do now to get ready to survive, and even thrive, during such an eventuality?

Thankfully, most real estate investments are well-insulated from short-term fluctuations in property values. But if you're worried about real estate prices falling, it could be smart to avoid stocks that are directly related to a strong real estate market (say, any homebuilder).

What would be the one single investment you would advise money to be put into to get ahead of the downturn?

REITs that invest in commercial properties with long-term leases, because they're the least vulnerable to short-term pressure on real estate prices. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one that I like in any market climate.

What would be the one single investment you would advise avoiding or getting out of now to get ahead of the downturn?

If you believe a downturn is imminent (which I don't), I'd be hesitant to own any of the homebuilders.

The Millionacres bottom line

The inflation report that came out on June 10 indicated the fastest price hikes since 1992 or 2008, depending on which measure you consider, and there now is talk that the post-pandemic surge will fade as quickly as it started. Investors may want to start considering now how to respond, including in the real estate portion of their portfolios.