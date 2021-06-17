Did the Pandemic Really Cause an Urban Exodus? An Update for Investors

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
So, it turns out the pandemic and concurrent social unrest really did create a kind of exodus from America's high-cost, large metro areas, although it seems to be abating.
An updated report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland says that net migration out of those areas was 50,000 people per month in the first three months of 2021, down from a high of 56,000 per month in the last three months of 2020 (including a high of 75,000 in November 2020 alone).
The research is the work of Cleveland Fed policy economist Stephan Whitaker. The report was first released in February and then updated in late May. He uses a nationally representative anonymous random sample of 5% of U.S. consumers with a credit file, a sample of more than 10 million adults.
Whitaker said that since approximately 9 of 10 adults have credit records, that's more representative than data that reflects only homebuyers or clients of, for instance, a moving company. Everyone has their own reasons for moving, of course, including just to get out of the cold, but when there are enough going in one direction or another, it's worth real estate investors' time to take notice.
Tennessee, California, and Florida markets attracting new residents
The report finds that the Tennessee metro areas of Chattanooga and Knoxville are now among the top destinations, while five metro areas have received net migrants equivalent to more than 1% of their workforce during the pandemic: Stockton and Oxnard, California; Fort Myers and Sarasota, Florida; and Boise, Idaho.
Whitaker also finds that while net out-migration from urban neighborhoods has begun to decline along with the pandemic, in the first quarter it remained 217% higher than the average from the three years before the pandemic.
The report also finds a lot of movement in general. "Most major metro areas followed the national trend of increasing outflows and increasing inflows, including New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego, and San Jose, California," Whitaker writes.
"In Boston, Denver, Seattle, and Washington, D.C., the four-quarter moving average of outflows continued to increase, but the moving average of inflows did not display a clear increase."
People moving out, people moving in
In the Cleveland Fed's release on the original report, on Feb. 5, Whitaker also provides this interesting rundown of the narratives that led to the urban flight:
"Initially, the urban exodus stories reported that people were afraid of contracting the novel coronavirus in elevators and subways. Then the narratives suggested remote work had freed office workers from long commutes, allowing them to relocate. With both remote workers and students at home full time, a desire for home offices purportedly rose, and low interest rates made buying a larger suburban home attractive.
"Urban amenities such as restaurants and theaters were shuttered. Later, the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd and others were cited for motivating some urban residents to leave. Most major cities experienced increases in violent crime during 2020, and crime rates have historically predicted migration changes. The proposed and enacted cuts to police funding were also cited as a reason to leave by some people who feared that crime would increase further."
The Millionacres bottom line
Researcher Whitaker's work includes detailed tables about migration out of urban areas into suburbs of those same areas and then beyond to entirely different parts of the country. It also includes charts that show the correlation of COVID-19 deaths to outmigration and other granular detail.
If you're interested, this is graphic detail about how the pandemic has affected movement in this country. Or, if you want to question correlation and causation, how movement has changed during the pandemic.
Either way, it's good to know for real estate investors who want to take a deep dive into where people are leaving and going. Macro trends like this can provide a good basis for some strategizing before putting tactics in place, like where multifamily properties might be particularly hot. Or where malls might have a better chance than elsewhere. There are a lot of ramifications to consider.
Got $1,000? The 10 Top Investments We’d Make Right Now
Our team of analysts agrees. These 10 real estate plays are the best ways to invest in real estate right now. By signing up to be a member of Real Estate Winners, you’ll get access to our 10 best ideas and new investment ideas every month.
Find out how you can get started with Real Estate Winners by clicking here.