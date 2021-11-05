Cheapest Cities for Luxury Apartments, and Why Investors Might Care

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
So, a major rental search site recently surveyed a bunch of apartment seekers to determine where the best deals are, if your priorities are the size and features of the apartment and local amenities relative to price.
And the winners among these 600 cities and towns that RENTCafe assessed using Yardi Matrix data are, in order:
- Hoover, Alabama
- Warner Robins, Georgia
- Shawnee, Kansas
RENTCafe reported on its assessment in this blog and based the results on this survey of more than 10,000 respondents. The search site says that factors included price, square feet, the share of high-end apartments in each city, and how many of those apartments are considered to be top locations within that city.
This isn't to say that big cities have completely lost their allure because of the pandemic, but investors in rental property wondering about their own market or looking for new ones might consider these contenders now that a growing coterie of mobile Americans can work from anywhere.
Two suburban settings, and one town on its own
Two of the top three cited by RENTCafe are in major metro areas: Hoover is the largest suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, and has a population of about 85,000 people, while Shawnee is a suburb of Kansas City and has a population of about 65,000 people. Warner Robins, meanwhile, is a city of about 76,000 people nestled about 100 miles south of Atlanta.
And just to show how much the South has done it again, Georgia claims 17 of the top 100 locations to score a luxury apartment based on RENTCafe criteria, with 11 of those in the Atlanta area. North Carolina lays claim to 13 of the top 100, with six of those in the Raleigh metro.
Only 4 of the top 100, by the way, are cities of more than 300,000 in population: Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Omaha, Nebraska.
Here are the top 10 taken from the blog's table titled "Top 20 Cities to Rent High-End Apartments." All 10 except for the Kansas City suburb of Shawnee are in three Southeastern states: South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama. Numbers 10 to 20 are in Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, Nebraska, Alabama, Ohio, New Mexico, and Florida.
|City/State
|Average Rent
|Average Square Feet
|Share High-End
|Share in Top Locations
|Hoover, Alabama
|$1,097
|1,147
|54%
|87%
|Warner Robins, Georgia
|$1,005
|1,164
|43%
|11%
|Shawnee, Kansas
|$1,173
|1,231
|28%
|57%
|Columbus, Georgia
|$1,129
|1,229
|45%
|0%
|Phenix City, Alabama
|$1,162
|1,276
|42%
|0%
|Macon, Georgia
|$1,106
|1,112
|41%
|42%
|Daphne, Alabama
|$1,176
|1,165
|55%
|0%
|Lexington, South Carolina
|$1,128
|1,068
|89%
|25%
|Union City, Georgia
|$1,161
|1,104
|65%
|0%
|Greer, South Carolina
|$1,152
|1,094
|43%
|24%
The Millionacres bottom line
Some of these apartment markets are in stand-alone cities, while others are part of metro regions of various sizes. And each has its own story that needs to be considered before a decision is made.
For instance, number 10 on the list above -- Greer, South Carolina -- is in the bucolic foothills of the Blue Ridge, ensconced between Spartanburg and Greenville and home to a massive BMW (OTCMKTS: BMWYY) assembly plant that has created a long-lived spinoff of economic development across the region.
And while the skew away from big, coastal markets is nothing new at this point in the pandemic, data like this can provide food for thought whether you're considering a move yourself or just somewhere to place a real estate investment bet.
