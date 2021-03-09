5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 9/3/21

Biden and housing initiatives, three cheap September stock buys, rent hikes outpacing starter home prices, job gains and hotel occupancies slow

What Biden's New Housing Initiatives Could Mean for Investors

Relaunching past programs, amping up manufactured housing, limiting sales to big investors, and boosting local funds are all in the plan.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Liz Brumer dives into the details and looks at what it would take for them to happen and the disparate impact they'd have on mom-and-pop and institutional investors.

3 Cheap Real Stocks to Buy in September

Now that the delta variant has caused cases to surge again, some of the best-performing real estate stocks from a few months ago have pulled back considerably. Here are three in particular that have performed rather poorly in recent months that investors might want to take a closer look at.

The Millionacres takeaway: The right time to snap up undervalued stocks is when they're available. Our Matt Frankel shares here why he thinks these three are good buys now.

Rents Outpace Starter Home Prices in Half of U.S. Cities

Rents hit their highest point in two years recently. Now, according to a new report, rents have climbed so high that buying a starter home is more affordable than renting in many U.S. cities.

The Millionacres takeaway: Clearly, rent prices are back from the dead, our Aly Yale writes. Throw in the Supreme Court's strike down of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction ban, and the good news just keeps rolling for landlords.

Also in Today's News

U.S. Posts Slowest Job Gains in 7 Months as Delta Variant Surges

U.S. hiring downshifted abruptly in August with the smallest jobs gain in seven months, complicating a potential decision by the Federal Reserve to begin scaling back monetary support by year end, Bloomberg reports today.

The Millionacres takeaway: Slowdowns in leisure and hospitality hiring were particularly noted, and those are areas where real estate investments also may be feeling a renewed pinch after the immediate euphoria of the vaccine rollout.

Hotel Occupancy Not Cured Yet: Cities to Watch as Delta Variant Advances

The number crunchers at Trepp used Trip Advisors' "Travelers' Choice -- 2021 Best of the Best" to determine the most highly sought-after cities for travel, analyzed the financial numbers behind the hotels in these locations, and reviewed what delta cases could mean for the future of those properties.

The Millionacres takeaway: Viewed as a barometer of travel prospects and the bounce back all those hospitality properties were counting on? The pressure is still high and could be building.