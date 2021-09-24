5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 9/24/21

What Simon says about releasing spread, health food and Burger King, a look at exurb investing, new home sales edge up, Evergrande's impact.

The Bad News in Simon's Good Quarter: How Bad Is It?

As mall landlords like Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) continue to report improving results, our Reuben Gregg Brewer writes, it's appropriate to pay extra attention to the bad news even in overall good quarters. Simon's second quarter contained one piece of really bad news, but how bad was it?

The Millionacres takeaway: There was one piece of news in the second quarter that was really, really terrible: Simon's releasing spread was -21.8%. Read on for an explanation of what that is and what it could mean. It can help inform you when thinking about this company's stock or investing in others in the same business.

Are Healthier Ingredients Fast Food's Future? This Brand Thinks So

While most people probably don't expect their occasional fast-food hamburger to be super healthy, an increasing number are beginning to object to some of the more questionable ingredients. In response, Burger King, which is part of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR), has announced that it's banning 120 artificial ingredients from its menu.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Nell McPherson writes that while trends come and go, it seems unlikely that consumers will ultimately decide they prefer the idea of eating food that may or not even be, well, food. So, Burger King -- an occupier of lots of commercial real estate when you add it all up -- may be on to something here.

What Is an Exurb, and Should You Invest in One?

As the suburbs have become more crowded, exurbs have become more popular. So does that mean you should invest in one? And just what are they, anyway?

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Laura Agadoni explains why home prices can be more volatile out there in the exurbs. If you time things right and get a great deal, you might wish to invest in there, but generally speaking, she says, it's a riskier real estate investment.

New Home Sales Edge Higher in August

Sales of newly built, single-family homes in August rose 1.5% to a 740,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate from an upwardly revised reading in July, according to newly released data by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Millionacres takeaway: The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) says that strong demand, low interest rates, and fewer existing homes for sale helped contribute to the uptick even as home prices keep rising.

What Happens to Evergrande in China Stays in China

Concerns about the world's most-indebted real estate developer had the stock market in convulsions this week, dropping and then coming back sharply.

The Millionacres takeaway: This GlobeSt.com analysis lays out that while investors in mutual funds or ETFs that hold the company's bonds certainly have cause for concern, this is also probably not a Lehman Brothers moment, either. And that's good to hear, unless you're a big fan of bad recessions.