5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 9/23/21

Refinancing our way into a housing bubble? NatGeo home features special debuts tonight; ag land report yields insight; household net worth soars; considering office-to-lab conversions.

Have Low Interest Rates Caused a Refinance Housing Bubble?

As more and more homeowners tap into their home's newfound equity, could this low-interest-rate environment be creating a potential housing bubble without us realizing? And if it has, can the refinancing boom go bust when the bubble bursts?

The Millionacres takeaway: Low interest rates and soaring house valuations are supporting the surge, but as our Liz Brumer points out, markets operate in cycles. So keep in mind that a lower loan-to-value ratio on your home offers safety in the event of a correction while still allowing the borrower to leverage current market opportunities.

New National Geographic Documentary Shows Which Home Features Buyers Value Most

To celebrate the company's 50th anniversary, CENTURY 21 Real Estate (NYSE: RLGY) teamed up with National Geographic to fund a research study that looked at how the role of homes in our society has changed over the past decades and how it will continue to change, especially in the wake of a global pandemic.

The Millionacres takeaway: The special premieres tonight (Sept. 23), and our Barbara Bellesi Zito says the documentary is an informative, touching examination of how the idea of home and homeownership has evolved and continues to evolve.

Agricultural Land Sees Price Gains But Could Still Yield Investor Gains

Residential real estate has been seeing record price gains for a while now, making it ever trickier for investors to find good deals for rental properties or flipping. Perhaps they should look farther afield, or at a field nearby.

The Millionacres takeaway: A new report from the USDA provides the highline geography. Savvy investors can fill in the map by tapping into specific areas of opportunity and using the right investment vehicles and advisors.

Also in Today’s News

Household Net Worth in U.S. Hits Record on Surging Home Values

U.S. household net worth surged to a fresh record in the second quarter as Americans enjoyed an ebullient stock market and the largest-ever increase in the value of their real estate holdings, Bloomberg reported today [subscription required].

The Millionacres takeaway: The article says the numbers highlight how the massive support provided by the government and the Fed has bolstered Americans’ wealth. But many Americans are not invested in the stock market, and housing affordability is being challenged by high rental and housing prices.

More Office Properties Are Becoming Labs in Top Life Sciences Cities

Investors are eager to buy life sciences buildings -- which may look like conventional office properties on the outside but contain hard-to-find laboratory space on the inside. That has a growing number of owners and investors considering conversions, WealthManagement.com reported today.

The Millionacres takeaway: Nice roundup here about that niche in the office space business, including how it really still is just a niche, who’s getting involved, and how converting offices into labs is not always doable.