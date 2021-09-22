5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 9/22/21

Existing home sales cool, a look at the SFR tenant, McDonald's suggests closing in-store dining, KKR and self-storage, time to get Firewise?

Existing-Home Sales Recede 2.0% From July to August

The National Association of Realtors reports today that existing-home sales retreated in August, breaking two straight months of increases. The NAR says each of the four major U.S. regions experienced declines both month over month and year over year.

The Millionacres takeaway: These monthly and year-over-year comparisons are being made against extremely high numbers, especially from a year ago. The market is still quite hot by historical standards. And, as Fannie Mae said this week, there are factors keeping it from being even hotter.

The Profile of a Single-Family Rental (SFR) Tenant

Renter demand for single-family housing has soared during the pandemic, but the profile of a renter in this segment looks a lot different than renters in the apartment market, says this report on GlobeSt.com.

The Millionacres takeaway: What the people in this segment are looking for, and where, can help guide your investments, either directly or through real estate investment trusts (REITs) that are jumping into the fast-growing SFR business.

McDonald's Closes Dining Rooms as Delta Surges: Effects on Real Estate?

McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) has suggested its franchisees close their doors to indoor dining in markets with high COVID-19 case rates. Considering McDonald's is a massive player in the real estate sector, here's how COVID-related closures could impact the company and the real estate market.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Liz Brumer says she doesn’t see this having a huge impact on the real estate market or affecting investors who don't directly own shares in the company today. What it does show us is that we're a long way from recovery. While there are signs of progress, we still have a challenging few months ahead.

KKR Is Betting on Self-Storage Real Estate: Should You?

KKR (NYSE: KKR) recently revealed that it made some more self-storage investments. It's the latest move by the private-equity giant to expand into this segment, where it sees a lot of opportunities.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Matthew DiLallo casts his discerning eye on what this mega-money outfit is doing, and he pronounces it good. He shares why you might want to consider doing the same with some of your investing quid.

Should Your Community Become a Firewise USA Site?

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) launched the Firewise USA program with 12 neighborhoods in 2002 and says it now has nearly 1,000 active member communities in 40 states. Should you get involved?

The Millionacres takeaway: The Firewise USA program aims to engage homeowners in taking individual responsibility for the risk of wildfires to their homes and then guiding neighbors as a group to help each other live with wildfires by reducing or preventing losses. Sounds like a good idea, concerning how much of America is now incinerated in wildfires every year.