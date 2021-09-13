5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 9/13/21

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
In Today’s News
N.Y. Fed Says U.S. Consumers Expect 4% Inflation to Stick Around
Inflation expectations among U.S. consumers over the medium term rose to the highest level on record in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s surveys, according to the latest edition published today, Bloomberg reports.
The Millionacres takeaway: Consumer spending drives much of the U.S. economy -- and the real estate therein. How we in the aggregate respond to these anticipated price hikes may have much to do with how investments fare in the not-so-distant future.
NPR: Feds Sells Flood-Prone Homes to Often Unsuspecting Buyers
The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) disproportionately sells homes in flood-prone areas, NPR reports today. Housing experts warn that this can lead to big losses for vulnerable families.
The Millionacres takeaway: These are primarily foreclosed homes, so flippers and other real estate investors beware.
A Strong Year for REITs Continued in August
The strong state of the market is fueling continued mergers and acquisitions activity as well as allowing real estate investment trusts (REITs) to raise capital by issuing shares, WealthManagement.com reports today.
The Millionacres takeaway: The FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index is up more than 25% year-to-date, led by regional mall, self-storage, and data center REITs.
Today on Millionacres
Could Healthcare Be the Hot New Office Amenity?
Whereas breaktime and after-hours recreation were a major focus before shutdown, healthcare is now the corporate amenity at the forefront for a growing number of employers.
The Millionacres takeaway: While a kegerator might have made employees eager to attend staff meetings in the past, our Barbara Bellesi Zito writes, employers need to think bigger in attracting and retaining employees, and landlords need to think about ways to attract lessees.
What Is Service in Lieu of Rent?
If you're a landlord, you might own a rental property in need of major maintenance and repairs. Did you know you can enter into an agreement with your tenant to make those repairs in lieu of paying the rent?
The Millionacres takeaway: Lea Uradu, tax attorney and Millionacres writer, explains a few legal ins and outs of making such an arrangement, and how now might be as good a time as ever for landlords and tenants to work together in this way.
