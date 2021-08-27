5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 8/27/21

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Inflation's up, dollar store stocks are down, eviction moratoriums struck down, flashing "buy" signals for fall housing, and a king among REITs.
In Today's News
A Key Inflation Measure Rose at Fastest Pace in 30 Years in July
The Federal Reserve's favorite measure of inflation -- the price index for American consumer spending -- rose to its highest level since 1991 in July, CNN reports today.
The Millionacres takeaway: Supply chain issues and the pandemic recovery as a whole are driving up prices. So far, housing and other real estate segments haven't felt the pangs of inflation, but that could always change -- especially if interest rates rise.
Dollar Stores Are Facing a 'Tough Ride'
Heavyweights Dollar Tree and Dollar General reported earnings this week that disappointed investors, with Dollar Tree's stock falling to lows not seen since November 2020, CNBC reports today. The companies cited ongoing supply constraints and said they expected more freight and transportation issues in the coming months.
The Millionacres takeaway: This is one niche that can't easily raise prices because of inflation, the article points out. Dollar stores also are a major, growing presence in real estate portfolios, so their performance matters there, too.
Today on Millionacres
Supreme Court Votes Down CDC Eviction Ban
The Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision issued Thursday evening that the CDC had exceeded its authority by issuing the ban. The ruling states, "If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it."
The Millionacres takeaway: We have a problem in this country with housing insecurity, and we should find solutions, our Laura Agadoni writes, adding that making landlords bear the brunt of the problem isn't the answer.
Why Fall Could Be a Great Time to Scoop Up Income Properties
Buying income properties is a great way for real estate investors to secure ongoing revenue streams. But purchasing homes hasn't been easy this year for one big reason: Inventory has been lacking.
The Millionacres takeaway: Our Maurie Backman looks at some reasons supply could be rising soon and how that might make pickings a bit easier in an otherwise uber-hot market, especially if foreclosures ramp up.
This REIT Stands Alone as a Dividend King
It's good to be king -- in this case, a Dividend King. These are the Dividend Aristocrats that have raised their dividends every year, not just for a quarter-century but for a half-century. Only one REIT is among that group of 31 stocks that are Dividend Kings for 2021
The Millionacres takeaway: Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) may not make you a millionaire overnight; it most likely won't break you quickly either. It's a slow and steady performer with a long record of solid performance that merits consideration as a real estate stock in any portfolio.
