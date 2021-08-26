5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 8/26/21

Water recycling’s future, lumber prices’ present, a primer on PS Business Parks, what matters to homebuyers, a staffing crisis in nursing homes.

Is Water Recycling the Future of Commercial Real Estate?

For decades, California has had water issues, but now the situation has reached a crisis level. Combine that with a drought in the Western states, and you have people discussing the prospect of water recycling. Will it take hold? And should it?

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Laura Agadoni observes here that while water recycling may seem to be a drastic, costly endeavor, you might place bets on its growth, especially if you think climate change will make matters worse for the future out west.

Lumber Prices Drop to 2018 Levels: What It Means for Investors

Last year, there was a massive shortage of lumber that continued well into 2021. As a result, lumber prices soared earlier this year, rising over 300% at their peak. But now, that trend has reversed: Not only have lumber price gains been wiped out, but at this point, lumber prices have returned to 2018 levels.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Maurie Backman explains here why real estate investors may not necessarily reap the benefits. Hint: Demand for builders’ products means they don’t have to pass any savings on. For now.

Is PS Business Parks Risky?

Aside from U.S. government bonds, there are no risk-free investments. However, some are less risky than others. With that in mind, here's a closer look at the risk profile of PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB).

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Matthew DiLallo provides a primer on this particular real estate investment trust (REIT) that also serves as a good guide for looking at the portfolios of its competitors in the space.

What Matters to Homebuyers Most Right Now?

Owning a home is more important now than it was before the pandemic, and buyers are most concerned about property taxes, overpaying, home maintenance, and repair costs. Plus, millennials check their credit scores a lot.

The Millionacres takeaway: Those findings highlight the takeaways from a new national study by eXp Realty and the Center for Generational Kinetics and can provide some guidance for residential real estate investors thinking about the macro picture as they plan their next micro move in the grand scheme of things.

Nursing Homes Keep Losing Workers

While employment in nearly every occupation has been recovering from the shock of the pandemic, the number of people working in nursing homes and other long-term-care facilities has continued to drop, according to federal data reported this week by The Wall Street Journal [subscription required].

The Millionacres takeaway: There’s an obvious societal issue here -- we want our most vulnerable folks to be properly cared for, right? But danger also could lurk here for investors in senior living centers of all types, since those businesses need staff to survive, much less thrive.