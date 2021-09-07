5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 7/9/21

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
Condo collapse points to opportunity out of tragedy, forbearances and mortgage applications dip in a market that's still hot, Millionacres writers share their experience in rental home and REIT investing.
In Today's News
Surfside Condo Collapse Could Reshape Miami's Real Estate Market
"Now you're going to see what we call condo terminations, where developers buy out old buildings, tear them down, and put up new ones," one real estate agent told NBC News.
The Millionacres takeaway: The long-term consequences of the Surfside tragedy are just beginning to emerge as the grim task of recovery grinds forward.
From the Housing Market
Black Knight Reports Significant Improvement in Active Forbearances
Black Knight reported today that the population of homeowners in forbearance has dipped below 2 million for the first time since early April 2020.
The Millionacres takeaway: The decline is being driven by the expiration of 15-month forbearance plans, and now we'll begin to see if that's accompanied by any significant spike in foreclosures.
Mortgage Apps Down to Pre-Pandemic Levels: Buying Frenzy Over?
The Mortgage Bankers Association this week reported slowing activity in applications for purchase mortgages and refinancing alike.
The Millionacres takeaway: Our Liz Brumer thinks this is a blip, not a trend, and explains why she thinks the hot residential market will stay that way, at least in the near future.
Investment Firms Are Snatching Up Homes in These Markets: Should You?
Our Laura Agadoni says she's never lost a deal to a mega-buyer like Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH), but other mom-and-pop landlords like her, and first-time homebuyers, have in her metro Atlanta market.
The Millionacres takeaway: Interestingly, Laura points out that she's regularly asked by potential tenants if she owns the place, because they don't want to deal with problematic institutional landlords. She also lays out why you should look where those big dogs are hunting.
Also on Millionacres
It's back-to-school day with former high school teacher Matt Frankel, an accomplished investor and CFP with an eye and heart for real estate. Here he explains reasons for owning a lot, or a few, real estate investment trusts (REITs) in your portfolio.
The Millionacres takeaway: Matt says there are no real wrong answers, as long as the approach makes sense given your level of risk tolerance and your personal investment goals.
Got $1,000? The 10 Top Investments We’d Make Right Now
Our team of analysts agrees. These 10 real estate plays are the best ways to invest in real estate right now. By signing up to be a member of Real Estate Winners, you’ll get access to our 10 best ideas and new investment ideas every month.
Find out how you can get started with Real Estate Winners by clicking here.