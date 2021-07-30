5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 7/30/21

Delta variant threat soars, eviction moratorium ends, small businesses struggle, don't trade on housing market headlines, leasing part of your business space.

In Today's News

CDC Warns: 'We're Not Crying Wolf' About the Delta Variant

The delta coronavirus variant surging across the United States appears to cause more severe illness and spread as easily as chickenpox, according to an internal document from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CNN reports today.

The Millionacres takeaway: Real estate investors of all stripes will need to become hypervigilant again. For instance, will retail shutdowns return? What about moving back into offices? What about travel? That's just the beginning -- just when we thought it was ending. Here's our Maurie Backman's take on it.

The Eviction Moratorium Is About to End, But Relief Funds Largely Unspent

NBC News says it contacted all 50 states and the District of Columbia about their emergency rental assistance programs. An analysis of responses from 41 states found that 26 of them had distributed less than 10% of their first allocations.

The Millionacres takeaway: Talk about a disconnect! The CDC moratorium expires Saturday, unless Congress does something about it. For landlords, here's a link to information from the National Association of Home Builders about connecting troubled tenants to the relief, including a script to help ease the conversation.

Survey Says More Than a Third of Small Businesses Couldn't Pay July Rent

Alignable's July Rent Poll of 5,911 small business owners found that 35% could not pay their rent in July, including 52% that identified themselves as minority-owned.

The Millionacres takeaway: Here's what the business networking company's blog concludes: "Considering that the U.S. eviction moratorium is set to expire on July 31st, worries are escalating about what will happen to these rent-stressed businesses." Oh yeah.

Today on Millionacres

Bye Bye Housing Boom? What's an Investor to Think?

This week's report that sales of newly built homes fell sharply in June from last month and last year caused at least one business news service to declare the housing boom a bust. But it ain't necessarily so.

The Millionacres takeaway: We're not saying prices and demand are going to continue climbing in a straight line, either. The headline here is, don't trade on headlines. Just keep doing your homework, including reading this Millionacres piece. There won't be a quiz.

Should You Lease Part of Your Business's Space to Another Business?

If you own the commercial space that houses your business or lease it from an amenable landlord and have room to spare, leasing that space to another business could be a lucrative opportunity.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Nell McPherson cautions against simply going with the first business that comes along, but points out that the right match could lead to a wonderful partnership with immeasurable benefits, whether you and your tenant go together like Fred and Ginger or in more surprising ways, like Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.