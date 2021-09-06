5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 6/9/21

Is time up for 1031s? Some insight on dealing with materials price hikes. Gateway markets gutting it out in office sales. Target, Walmart, Amazon --and Prime Day. Airbnb changes that are "need to know."

In Today's News

Investors Fret as Biden Takes Aim at 100-Year-Old Tax Loophole

The Biden administration wants to rein in a tax deferral on gains from the sale of real estate, The New York Times reports [subscription required], while opponents worry that the move would stifle investment.

The Millionacres takeaway: They're talking about the 1031 exchange, of course. It's always a good idea to keep up with what might happen to this tax deferral, still so popular after all these years.

How One Investor Is Mitigating the Surge in Materials Costs

This GlobeSt.com piece lays out some basics from stakeholders at ground level on how they make the most of what they can out of an unprecedented situation for builders of all kinds.

The Millionacres takeaway: There's insight here not only for investors in large projects but small builders who can put some of these ideas around labor, materials, and time into practice.

Top 5 Markets for Office Transactions: The Gateway Markets Get It

Commercial Property Executive reports that just five markets accounted for 36% of the office assets that changed hands through the first four months of the year -- and they're counting San Francisco and the Bay Area as two separate things.

The Millionacres takeaway: Dollar volume was actually down by two-thirds compared to the total from last year, and investors are focusing on fully leased assets and tech-centered campuses in gateway markets. Not a lot of speculation going on here, it sounds like.

Today on Millionacres

Target and Walmart Aren't Letting Amazon Bask in its Prime Day Glory

When we think of large-scale shopping events, our minds tend to land on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon Prime Day. This year, Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) mega sales event will kick off on Monday, June 21, and last through Tuesday, June 22. And consumers can expect bargains on thousands of products.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Maurie Backman shares how a couple of major competitors are fighting back with their own sales events, and why the fact these have a big in-store component matters to real estate investors.

The Airbnb Platform is Making Over 100 Changes: What You Need to Know

If you have properties listed on the Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) platform, pay attention: The company just announced over 100 different updates to its platform and policies -- changes that impact both guests and hosts alike.

The Millionacres takeaway: Short-term rental plays like this are a big draw for individual investors with space to let. Our Aly Yale explains what the changes mean to those who are in the game.