5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 6/25/21

A message in that tragic building collapse; burgeoning rental market attracting investor money for Airbnbs, multifamily properties, and single-family rentals.

Miami Condo Collapse: Barrier Islands Present Risk

Local officials appeared to have few ideas so far about what may have caused the 136-unit building to inexplicably crumble, NBC News says. Scientists, however, have long noted the risk of building on the shifting sands of a barrier island like Miami Beach, especially with rising sea levels.

The Millionacres takeaway: Barrier islands are hardly exclusive to south Florida. Nor is high-dollar residential construction right up to the waterline. Events like this may only add to the risk of investing there, both in terms of market perception and valuation and plain old safety.

Buying and Renting Homes: Markets for Short-Term and Long

Investors Target Massive Pools of Airbnb Rentals

Investors hunting for returns in the frenzied U.S. real estate market are tapping a new strategy: building massive portfolios of houses to rent out on Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). That includes an Ohio-based company seeking to buy $1.5 billion worth, Bloomberg reports today [subscription required].

Multifamily Asset Prices Now Growing Faster Than Industrial

Multifamily real estate has seemingly regained its luster as an investment as concerns about the coronavirus pandemic's effect on demographic changes wane, BisNow East Coast says.

Rents on the Rise Again -- Especially on These Types of Properties

Millionacres’ Aly Yale says if you're investing in single-family rentals this year, detached properties are your ticket. According to new data from property analytics firm CoreLogic, rents on detached single-family homes rose three times that of detached properties in April. All in, they're up 7.9% over the year -- the biggest jump in nearly 14 years.

Why You Should Put $500 Into Invitation Homes Right Now

As a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT), Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) allows anyone to purchase shares with a small amount of money. That makes it easy to start investing in SFRs. Add in the company's geographic focus, and investors with $500 (or less) to spare should consider putting that money into this residential REIT right now. Millionacres’ Matthew DiLallo details why.

The Millionacres bottom line: Each of these four articles presents a different angle in the overriding message here: Rental real estate is coming on strong as the pandemic hopefully fades away, and investment opportunities abound to fit all budgets and strategies.