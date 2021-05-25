5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 5/25/21

Vegas, baby, is back! The magnetism of midsize cities, Matt buys a vacation rental, Biden's climate change order, and a potential pitfall in investing against inflation.

Las Vegas to Open Restriction-Free on June 1 to the Fully Vaccinated

As more and more Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, states and cities are easing restrictions. And now, Las Vegas is joining the ranks.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Maurie Backman writes that this news out of Las Vegas should be taken as a sign that things are moving in the right direction as far as the pandemic goes. And if travel really picks up during the latter part of 2021, it could help hotels, restaurants, and other hard-hit businesses (and their investors) recover from the events of the past 14 months.

Midsize U.S. Cities at the Forefront of Recovery: Where to Invest

Major metros will bounce back from that dystopian development, but not without some competition. People are starting to embrace a simpler, more spread-out lifestyle, and that means America's midsized cities are probably going to recover first. This piece points out some leading contenders.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Laura Agadoni also makes the point that when cities make these kinds of lists, they've already been discovered, so the sooner, the better if you plan to jump in there.

Why I Just Bought a Vacation Home -- Even Though Prices Have Spiked

Our Matt Frankel, a seasoned investor in rental properties and stocks alike, has pulled the trigger on his first vacation property, despite a roughly 15% rise in prices over the past year.

The Millionacres takeaway: Matt provides here not only a math lesson on why this makes sense, but some timely observations on the market for this kind of investment, too.

Biden Executive Order on Climate Change Could Affect Housing

President Joe Biden has signed a sweeping executive order on climate change that the White House says "will help the American people better understand how climate change can impact their financial security."

The Millionacres takeaway: The National Association of Home Builders says floodplain, flood insurance, and underwriting changes in FHA, VA, and USDA lending could all affect housing affordability and asks policymakers to consider the effects first.

Investors Buying Real Estate to Beat Inflation May Find Tactic Backfires

While single-family homes usually perform well during inflationary periods, values of offices, retail buildings, and other commercial properties can tumble in value if owners aren't in a position to increase rents, economists tell The Wall Street Journal [subscription required].

The Millionacres takeaway: Well, to say it euphemistically, darned if you do and darned if you don't. This is a good reminder of the investment balancing act that an inflationary period brings.