5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 10/7/21

Getting on the new Groundfloor app for cheap money, top REITs with 5% payouts, where this retail REIT is heading, some visual perspectives on clogged shipping arrivals, seven mall stores evoke memories -- and possibilities.

Today on Millionacres

Groundfloor's New App Lets Investors in for $1

Real estate crowdfunding platforms provide innovative solutions that offer savers and investors higher-yielding alternative savings products. The latest innovation comes from wealthtech platform Groundfloor, which recently launched its Stairs app. This product allows anyone to start climbing the wealth ladder.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Matt DiLallo says that while it's not a risk-less product like an FDIC-insured savings account or CD, this new offering is a relatively low-risk way to earn passive income from your savings. Because of that, the easy-to-use app is worth checking out.

3 Top REITs to Buy With Dividends Above 5%

With the S&P 500 Index yielding a paltry 1.3% today, an over 5% dividend yield might sound a bit shocking. But there are plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) that boast such impressive numbers. The key is for investors to focus on the landlords that have the ability to sustain their high payouts.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Reuben Gregg Brewer shares his experienced take on low-risk W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), middle-of-the-road Gaming & Leisure Properties (NASDAQ: GPLI), and higher-risk Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI).

Where Will American Finance Trust Be in 3 Years?

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ: AFIN) specializes in primarily "necessity-based" single-tenant retail properties across the country and has come a long way since first going public in 2018, growing from 560 to 939 properties in just three years.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Liz Brumer casts her discerning eye on the young REIT's balance sheet and portfolio and says of its prospects three years from now: "I hope to see American Finance Trust in a superior position than we see today, but there is no guarantee the company will get there."

Also in Today's News

How Cargo Piled Up at California Ports Threatens the Holiday Season

In this Wall Street Journal report, satellite images show the scale of the backlog at ports in California, as ongoing supply chain issues now threaten the holiday shopping season.

The Millionacres takeaway: We've been reading about this snafu for weeks. Seeing the images with some insightful narrative really adds to the understanding. I also wonder about how bored those sailors are out there waiting three weeks to dock and unload.

7 Mall Stores You Forgot About

What is it about the mall experience that stokes nostalgia? Here, RetailDive looks back at some of the brands that once loomed large in shopping centers.

The Millionacres takeaway: Besides being darned interesting reading, this lineup could evoke more than memories. What appealed to shoppers then could well still and provide inspiration for some profitable use of small retail space in the right spots.