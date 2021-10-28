5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 10/28/21

Realtors' view on the housing market, ESG-focused REITs, mortgage note investing insight, interest rates rise, a new economic cycle begins.

Is A Housing Slowdown Coming? Here's What Agents Think

Buyer's agents are having a tough time helping their clients because of all the competition encountered practically every time a home is listed for sale. How are they coping? And what's to come?

The Millionacres takeaway: Flyers on the door or boots on the ground? Looks like one of our own Laura Agadoni's colleagues went old school to compete for business in a digital world -- and it worked. That's just one bit of insight from this roundup of Realtors' new reality.

3 REITs ESG Investors Should Consider

Several real estate investment trusts (REITs) have put a priority on ESG, including Boston Properties (NYSE: BPX), Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX), and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). Our Matthew DiLallo looks at why ESG investors might want to consider these REITs.

The Millionacres takeaway: A triple bottom line here: These three REITs are solid performers despite -- or maybe because of -- their commitment to ESG principles. That's good for investors, the companies, and the rest of us.

4 Note Investing Moves to Make Before the End of 2021

Record-low interest rates created incredibly high demand for new mortgages and refinancing while millions of borrowers were receiving assistance through forbearance, some of whom remain in forbearance today. These combative circumstances, coupled with high inflation and a competitive market, now make it an extremely challenging time to be a note investor.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Liz Brumer, who specializes in mortgage note investing on her own, shares her experience here in clear terms about four moves to make now.

Freddie Mac Says Mortgage Rates Continue to Rise

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS: FMCC) said today that 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rates are now averaging 3.14%, slightly up from last week and now nearly a third of a percentage point from the 2.81% that benchmark rate was at this point last year.

The Millionacres takeaway: Latent demand, despite inflationary pressures, apparently is still helping to support prices that may just now be showing some slight signs of, if not decline, at least not growing so fast.

This Economist Believes the U.S. Economy Is Embarking on a New 8-Year Cycle

The shift of millennials into suburban areas will kick off a "single-family home market revival" that was completely absent in the last cycle, GlobeSt.com says in a piece posted today.

The Millionacres takeaway: While economies certainly do go through cycles, the reasons and the results are not always the same. Paying attention to specifically what's happening now can help real estate investors make moves that will pay off then.