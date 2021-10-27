5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 10/27/21

Some CRE moves to make now, a new retail REIT on the Big Board, a look at 3D house printing, biggest retailers buying warehouses, NRF eyes record holiday sales.

Today on Millionacres

Some CRE Moves to Make Before 2021 Ends

It’ll be the new year before we know it, and now’s as good a time as any to think about how your real estate investments are doing and what you might want to do about them, given current and potential future conditions such as inflation, the return to the office, housing prices -- you name it.

The Millionacres takeaway: We spoke to two executives at emerging major players in the CRE marketplace to get their assessments. "There's never been a better opportunity to allocate a portion of your portfolio to commercial real estate. And it's never been easier to do so," one told us.

InvenTrust Joins the NYSE: Should You Invest?

Retail real estate investment trust (REIT) InvenTrust Properties (NYSE: IVT) recently listed its stock on the NYSE, a big step up from its previous presence on the over-the-counter, or OTC, markets.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Matt Frankel lays out some reasons why this retail REIT, with a sound balance sheet and a focus on Sun Belt markets, could be a growth-and-income stock to buy and hold.

Are Custom-Printed Homes Coming to a Giant 3D Printer Near You?

Although not a common building technique, 3D printing is increasingly gaining popularity for small homes and offices, and it may well help solve the housing shortage that’s driving the housing affordability crisis in the United States, our Kristi Waterworth writes.

The Millionacres takeaway: 3D printed homes are just one of many technologies that can help us better leverage the resources we do have right now, Kristi observes, and properties like factory-built homes can help use labor more efficiently. The future is coming up new-home tech, if we’re just willing to seize it.

Also in Today’s News

Big Retailers Becoming Big Property Owners With Warehouse Deals

The 25 largest U.S. retailers acquired about 38 million rentable square feet in new industrial space last year, up from 18.8 million square feet the previous year, and the highest total for at least the past 10 years, The Wall Street Journal reports [subscription required].

The Millionacres takeaway: They’re looking to both save money in their own operations while cashing in on the very hot industrial real estate market. And many of them, of course, are also major tenants of REITs and other landlords. It’ll be worth watching the impact on them if this trend continues to build.

U.S. Holiday Sales Will Grow Up to 10.5% This Year, NRF Says

U.S. holiday sales this year will surge 8.5% to 10.5% from 2020 to reach as much as $859 billion, a record high, according to the National Retail Federation.

The Millionacres takeaway: This Bloomberg report today [subscription required] cites rising incomes and lower debt among consumers, as well as retailers’ investments in inventory, as the reason for the high holiday hopes. If enough of this is brick-and-mortar, it could bring holiday cheer to a lot of retail real estate stakeholders, too.