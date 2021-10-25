5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 10/25/21

Endemic beats pandemic, senior housing recovering as an investment play, if "Striketober" becomes "Strikevember," mom-and-pop landlords still reeling.

In Today's News

New York City Inches Toward COVID-19 Becoming Endemic

High rates of vaccination and some prior infection have bolstered protection, epidemiologists say, helping New York City transition toward treating the coronavirus as chronic, The Wall Street Journal reports today [subscription required].

The Millionacres takeaway: A new buzzword for these days of COVID-19, and let's hope there's soon a cause for its use to spread -- "endemic" pretty much means it's just there and maintained at a baseline level. Compared to a few months ago and this time last year, that sounds pretty good for real estate interests and everybody else.

On the Senior Housing Front

Investors Size Up Senior Housing's Impending 'Bull Run'

Large investors are making a macro call that the time is right to enter the senior housing market after being on the sidelines even before the pandemic, says a report today on GlobeSt.com.

LTC Properties' Stock Is Down -- Buy it Anyway

Shares of healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) are down more than 30% over the past five years. There are very good reasons for this, but long-term investors looking for a way to play the senior housing sector might just want to jump aboard anyway. Our Matthew DiLallo explains.

The Millionacres takeaway: Here are macro and micro looks at one of the biggest trends out there: aging boomers in need of places to live that can take care of the growing needs of the growing numbers of, well, aging boomers.

Today on Millionacres

How 'Striketober's' Widespread Labor Disputes Could Impact Investors

There's a new wave of labor unrest spreading across a wide variety of industries as workers confident they can't be easily replaced make a stand for better pay and benefits. Our Nell McPherson takes a look at potential impacts on real estate owners and investors.

The Millionacres takeaway: There's no commercial real estate sector that can run without people. It's looking like a lot of industries may find they have to meet with labor at the bargaining table soon or Striketober could snowball into Strikevember, and a less-than-happy holiday season for some.

Mom-and-Pop Landlords Hit Hardest by Pandemic, Face Toughest Recovery

Our Maurie Backman looks at recent data that shows that while the federal eviction ban prevented a lot of landlords from collecting rent, mom-and-pop landlords were hit the hardest. And for some, that hit was so bad that they've yet to recover.

The Millionacres takeaway: Maurie notes that the protections that were put into place in 2020 were well-intentioned, as the goal was to prevent a massive homelessness crisis and curb the spread of COVID-19. But the long-lasting effect on small landlords is a very unfortunate side effect.