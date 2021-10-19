5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 10/19/21

Zillow's bye-bye to iBuying, for now; public REITs vs. private equity; how wildfire risk matters in RE investing; housing starts slip into fall; 'sup with the supply chain, really.

Today on Millionacres

Why Is Zillow Pumping the Brakes on House Flipping?

Zillow just announced it will cease buying homes through its Zillow Offers business, which operates as an iBuyer, or instant buyer. The company says it will honor its commitment, however, to buy all the homes currently under contract.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Laura Agadoni shares what the company says and then lays out what's behind the headlines, too, and why that matters to people like her: residential real estate investors who face the same constraints as the big guys when it comes to finding flips that won't flop.

Do Public REITs Outperform Private Equity?

Our Matthew DiLallo shares insight from a new report from The Journal of Portfolio Management that sheds light on how publicly traded REITs, or real estate investment trusts, have performed compared to private real estate investment funds.

The Millionacres takeaway: Bottom line: REITs continue to demonstrate that they're excellent long-term investments. Because of that, investors should consider adding some high-quality REITs to their portfolios.

Wildfire Risk Assessments Ensure Your Profits Won't Go Up in Smoke

One thing many investors aren't considering, however, is wildfire risk. But they really should be. Basically, the U.S. Drought Monitor considers everything west of the Rockies to be in a drought (as of Oct. 14, 2021), and the situation continues east into states as far away as Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Kristi Waterworth explains how and why understanding the wildfire risk in a potential investment is every bit as important as understanding the risk of needing to replace all the furnaces in a multifamily building or the roof on a mini-mall, for starters.

Also in Today's News

Housing Starts Take a September Fall

Residential construction starts fell slightly in September, down 1.6% from August, but were still 7.4% above the rate of the same month in September 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development reported today.

The Millionacres takeaway: Shortages of labor and raw materials continue to take their toll on how much supply can be produced to meet continued red-hot demand.

Fixing What Ails the E-Commerce Supply Chain 'Like Turning an Aircraft Carrier'

For more than a year, companies have been racing to lease more and more warehouse space across the U.S. as they build out their logistical supply networks in the face of surging e-commerce demand. But the pandemic has exposed a big weakness.

The Millionacres takeaway: This Bisnow piece [subscription required] is a good primer to quickly get your head around just how systemic the supply chain problems are and how long a resolution could take. Invest accordingly.