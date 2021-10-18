5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 10/18/21

Foreclosures seen rising, some short-term rental advice for the short term, an agreeable outlook for Agree Realty, experiential toy store chain eyes brick-and-mortar growth, NAHB cites builder confidence despite challenges.

Today on Millionacres

Foreclosures See 'Significant' Increase Now That Ban Is Lifted

The nationwide foreclosure moratorium officially expired at the end of July, and while many borrowers are still eligible for mortgage forbearance -- an option to pause mortgage payments due to financial hardship -- it appears servicers are picking up steam when it comes to foreclosure filings.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Aly Yale notes that more distressed properties are coming, but it's not a deluge like many investors had hoped. If you're on the hunt for a good fix and flip or other investment property, she advises, focus on the markets where foreclosures are most common, and watch forbearance numbers as they start to peter out.

4 STR Investing Moves to Make Before the End of 2021

If you own a vacation home, or a series of properties, that you rent out on a short-term basis, now's the time to make some strategic moves that'll set you up for an even more profitable 2022.

The Millionacres takeaway: While 2022 might still seem far away, it'll be here before you know it, our Maurie Backman observes. Make these moves -- from some small changes to selling into a hot market -- in the coming weeks to set yourself up for success once the new year begins.

Is Agree Realty in Trouble?

Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on retail properties. That seems troubling at first glance, given the headwinds facing the sector. Retailers are battling the accelerating adoption of e-commerce. On top of that, the pandemic has battered the industry in the past year.

The Millionacres takeaway: So, is this retail REIT in trouble? Our Matthew DiLallo explains why Agree's portfolio and practices make it more of a fortress against failure than others, providing insight that can be applied to examining the prospects of other such real estate stocks, too.

Also in Today's News

Toy Retailer Puts Former Toys R Us Store to Holiday Test

New York City-based Camp hopes that its approach is better than that of Toys R Us. And the upcoming holiday season will put Camp's business -- part experience, part toy retailer -- to the test, CNBC reports today.

The Millionacres takeaway: The company already has several locations open, with plans for several more. Its focus on experiential shopping may just prove to be a winner, and that'd be a win for the owners of the commercial real estate they occupy.

Strong Demand Boosts Builder Confidence Despite Supply Chain Disruptions

Strong consumer demand helped push builder confidence higher in October despite growing affordability challenges stemming from rising material prices and shortages, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) reports today.

The Millionacres takeaway: A seller's market continues to drive confidence in the face of all these issues and just keeps the pressure on those who can do something about it to help fix the global supply chain.