5 at 5: Your Daily Digest for Real Estate Investing, 10/13/21

The skinny on Ginnie, survey finds RE investor angst, what's up with test-to-stay at schools, supply shortages reach Apple, Gen Z wants its space.

New Leader for Ginnie Mae Clears Another Hurdle to Confirmation

Our Kristi Waterworth provides some insight here into both Ginnie Mae and its importance, and to the veteran administrator poised to take the helm of the agency.

The Millionacres takeaway: Ginnie Mae may not be as well known as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, but its role in making mortgages happen, especially for affordable housing, is critical. And so is its leadership.

Survey Shows Real Estate Investors Aren't Happy About the Current Market

Our Laura Agadoni says results from a new RealtyTrac survey, which show that real estate investors find the current housing market an unfavorable one for investing, made her laugh in the "I could have told you that" sort of way.

The Millionacres takeaway: Rising home prices, inventory and building supply issues, inflation -- there are a lot of headwinds for individual real estate investors that don't appear to be going away soon.

Can Test-to-Stay Keep Kids in School and Parents in Offices?

A growing number of school districts nationwide are experimenting with a COVID-19 test-to-stay model to keep all those healthy kids in school. Our Nell McPherson looks at how it works, what the science says, and what the potential real estate investing implications might be.

The Millionacres takeaway: Test-to-stay is an idea with the potential to keep kids both safe and in school. It also gives employers one more check in the "reopen offices" column, which makes it good news for commercial investors, too.

Apple Finally Falls Victim to Supply Chain Crisis

Apple, the world's most valuable company, has finally joined a growing list of household names forced to cut back on business because of a global shortage of semiconductors, Bloomberg reports today [subscription required].

The Millionacres takeaway: If a company with this kind of buying and sourcing power can't buy and source for iPhones, things are really getting bad. Sooner or later, this would seem to be fated to affect real estate investments in ways that may well soon emerge.

Gen Z Will Drive Long-Term Growth in the BTR Space

Nearly half of Gen Z -- at least those old enough to be out on their own -- prefer single-family living to multifamily as they move into young adulthood, a key driver for the build-to-rent market, GlobeSt.com reports today.

The Millionacres takeaway: This is an info-packed little piece quoting some capital lender/brokers who see the action close up. They see the big money moving into single-family rentals (SFR) continuing for some time to come.