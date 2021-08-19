Amazon may do department stores, new jobless claims at pandemic-era low, some eviction ban market analysis, managing your own properties, and a look at a big buy in big data.

In Today's News

Amazon's Store Plans Send Jitters Through Retail Industry

News of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector, Bloomberg reports today.

The Millionacres takeaway: The e-commerce giant is reportedly planning to test department store formats now, adding to the brick-and-mortar projects it has tried in other segments. This isn't good news for Target, Kohl's, and the like if it succeeds. But then again, they all have to use commercial space, either their own or leased.

Jobless Claims Hit New Pandemic-Era Low

First-time filings for unemployment insurance hit a pandemic-era low last week, a sign that the jobs market is improving heading into the fall despite worries over the delta COVID-19 variant, CNBC reports today.

The Millionacres takeaway: If an improving job market still finds thousands of stores, hotels, and other retail businesses unable to staff up, what's it going to look like when unemployment rates themselves again dip to pre-pandemic lows? CRE investors might well wonder how their tenants can compete for staff.

Are Evictions Bans Driving Up Rents?

Regardless of your view on the policy issue, this GlobeSt.com columnist writes, eviction bans indisputably limit available supply. Units that would otherwise go vacant are not becoming available. Less supply in a period of high demand (as we see in 2021) drives up prices. But to what degree?

The Millionacres takeaway: This is an interesting analysis by a RealPage economist worth the quick read if you're a market watcher or participant. It also raises the question: Will rents soften once evictions are allowed?

Today on Millionacres

Things I Wish I Had Known Before Becoming My Own Property Manager

Our Kristi Waterworth has dabbled in a variety of real estate ventures, including managing units for owners who invested through her to acquire some residential properties. Then she got into managing those she owned.

The Millionacres takeaway: Kristi shares some personal tales of woe and the lessons learned, including not letting tenants know you're the owner, too, and getting personally attached to tenants and their own very real stories.

What Does MSCI's Acquisition of Real Capital Analytics Mean for Its Competitors?

MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) has been one of the go-to sources for the types of indices and tools that large investors use to make major decisions. Its acquisition of Real Capital Analytics for $950 million earlier this month beefs up its position in real estate, making it potentially intriguing for investors looking to invest in data providers.

The Millionacres takeaway: Our Deidre Woollard takes a closer look at what the company does, where it could be headed, and why the race to build the most powerful commercial real estate platform is only getting hotter.