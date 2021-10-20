25% of Critical Infrastructure at Risk of Serious Flooding: How to Safeguard Your Properties

As infrastructure bills creep through Congress, a shadow looms over the country, cast by increasing flood risk to the very infrastructure that's being nickel and dimed to death. After decades of being essentially ignored, a recent report from First Street Foundation uncovered some very serious risks to the infrastructure of this nation.

According to the report, up to 25% of critical infrastructure, which includes things like police stations, fire departments, wastewater treatment plants, and hospitals, are currently at risk of being taken offline by flooding at any given time. That's not just limited to the coasts, either. Areas at risk of flooding are spread across the country, including densely populated regions, putting an incredible number of people and properties at risk during flooding events.

Flooding risk for every category

Today's flood risk is not a pretty picture, but it gets better (actually, it gets worse). The First Street Foundation report looked at five different categories of at-risk properties: residential, roads, commercial, infrastructure, and social (this is where churches, schools, and government buildings fit). Currently, each of these categories is experiencing significant risk.

Anyone who has ever seen a FEMA flood map knows that quite a few residential properties are constantly at some risk from flooding, and it's only getting worse as climate change gets increasingly more dramatic. Currently, 14% of residential properties are considered in the danger zone, but over the next 30 years, the number of residential properties at risk is expected to reach 16% of the homes in the nation.

Over 2 million miles of road are currently at risk of significant flooding, representing about 25% of the roads in the country. That will grow to 2.2 million miles by 2051. Commercial properties aren't faring much better, with 20% at risk today and 21% expected to be at risk in 2051. Social structures are the least at risk, but 17% is nothing to sneeze at, nor is the 19% projected to be at risk by 2051.

But it's not in my backyard…

For some people, knowing that somewhere else is going to be prone to flooding means that it's a bullet they've simply managed to dodge. But that's a very short-sighted take on this overwhelming data. The truth is that even if a house is spared but the region is ravaged, that house is going to lose value over time. No one wants to live in a place where they may be at serious risk every time it rains.

The house on the hill, or even the entire community on the hill, may be spared, but when highways are washed out to the point that trucks can't come in to deliver goods, or ambulances are underwater and can't show up to save people, people will leave. The tax bases will shrink. Those infrastructure items will become increasingly unreliable, as repeated water damage destroys budgets and buildings.

Commercial buildings at risk may include things like factories that make medicines, or dog food, or the air they put into potato chip bags, creating shortages similar to what are being seen today due to supply chain hiccups. Except these won't be hiccups -- they're going to be longer-term, more permanent issues. A washed-out section of rail line, for example, is not an easy fix, and there's not a simple way to just go around it.

The Millionacres bottom line

The First Street Foundation report is not something to ignore. Without infrastructure, this country is impossible to maintain. One of the greatest strengths of the United States has always been the diversity of resources available across this massive land mass, but if infrastructure is allowed to remain at risk, without updates to make flood events safer for residents and workers, that advantage is going to disappear.

Investing in real estate means investing in communities and regions, whether you're currently thinking about it that way or not. After all, you're adding to the tax base, and you're giving that community your vote of confidence that it'll exist when you're ready to sell your investment to the next generation of investors. But if the communities you're investing in are suffering and shrinking because of flooding events, you may find yourself hoping that a wall of water takes your buildings so you can at least cash in on the insurance plan.

You can safeguard your investments by supporting plans to reinforce infrastructure around your properties, so that their values remain high because your tenants can continue to access infrastructure, roads, and other important structures and properties. Climate change is a huge problem for all of us, but together we can make adjustments to the environment to make it safer for everyone.