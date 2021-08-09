What Is the REIT Average Return?

Many an investor thinks real estate investment trusts are simply designed to produce income, but that's not the case. In fact, thanks to property value appreciation and various value-creation strategies, total real estate investment trust (REIT) average returns can match or beat the overall stock market over time.
In this article, we'll take a look at the average total returns for REITs as a whole over the last few decades, as well as the performance figures from the major REIT subsectors over time to help in your REIT investing.
What is the average long-term REIT return?
The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, maintains several indices to track the performance of REITs over time. So, let's take a look at how REITs have performed over the last 30 years.
If we look at the FTSE Nareit All REITs index, it has produced a total REIT average return of 1,460% over the 30-year period through Dec. 31, 2020. On an annualized basis, this translates to an annualized average total return of about 9.6%.
However, this includes both equity REITs and mortgage REITs. A mortgage REIT is so different from an equity REIT that these mREITs aren't even technically a part of the real estate sector and have dramatically underperformed the market over time.
So, if we look at the FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs index, which only considers REITs that own properties, the total return over the past 30 years is even more impressive, at 1,680%. This is an annualized average return of approximately 10.1%.
REIT returns by subsector
In addition to keeping track of overall REIT returns, Nareit also tracks each REIT sector's performance. This data only dates back to 1994, so we have 27 full years of performance to evaluate. With that in mind, here's the average total return of some of the most popular REIT subsectors over that time period.
|REIT Subsector
|Total Return 1994-2020
|Annualized Total Return (Average Return)
|Office REIT
|1,118%
|9.4%
|Industrial REIT
|1,649%
|10.9%
|Retail REIT
|854%
|8.3%
|Residential REIT
|1,740%
|11.2%
|Diversified REIT
|584%
|6.8%
|Healthcare REIT
|1,630%
|10.9%
|Lodging/Resorts REIT
|278%
|3.9%
|Self-Storage REIT
|4,456%
|15.1%
|Mortgage REIT
|445%
|5.7%
There can also be a ton of variation within each subsector, as many of them have different types of properties that perform differently over time. Consider the retail REIT subsector, for example, which has three main subtypes of properties -- malls, shopping centers, and freestanding retail properties.
Shopping centers often have significant discretionary (cyclical) retail tenants, making them quite vulnerable to downturns. Malls also have vulnerable tenants but also tend to have more dining and entertainment options and other businesses that can help keep people coming during tough times. And finally, freestanding retail properties tend to be occupied by businesses like drugstores, discount stores, and other types of businesses that do well in any economic climate.
Based on these descriptions, the difference in average annualized total returns since 1994 shouldn't be too much of a surprise:
- Shopping centers: 6.9%
- Malls: 7.8%
- Freestanding: 12.3%
There's no such thing as an 'average' REIT
As a final thought, the only way to achieve roughly "average" REIT returns is to buy a REIT index fund like the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ) or build a diverse portfolio of REITs on your own.
It's important for REIT investors to realize that within the real estate sector, and even within each asset class, there is a wide range of performance. For example, some retail REITs have delivered market-beating returns for decades, while others have gone bankrupt and investors essentially got wiped out.
The bottom line is that while REITs can be excellent investments, and the long-term averages certainly reflect this fact, it's still very important to evaluate individual REITs' businesses before investing to make sure the REITs you buy are setting your portfolio up for success.