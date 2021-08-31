Summit Hotel Properties REIT (NYSE: INN): What You Need to Know

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Hotels are costly to own, operate, and maintain. Because of that, many of the well-known hotel brands are opting not to hold the physical real estate. Instead, they're selling it to third parties like real estate investment trusts (REITs) that own and maintain the properties. That arrangement frees up their capital while enabling them to earn higher-margin management fees.
One REIT focused on owning hotels is Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN). Here's a closer look at the company.
Summit Hotel Properties profile
Summit Hotel Properties is a hospitality REIT. As of mid-2021, Summit owned 73 primarily upscale hotels -- 61 wholly owned -- with 11,398 guest rooms in 34 metro areas across 23 states. The company's top 10 markets are:
- New Orleans: 7.3% (of its portfolio by guest rooms)
- Atlanta: 6.6%
- San Francisco: 6.5%
- Portland, Oregon: 5.7%
- Minneapolis: 5.4%
- Baltimore: 5.0%
- Phoenix: 4.9%
- Denver: 4.5%
- Chicago: 4.3%
- Orlando, Florida: 4.1%
Summit concentrates not only on exploring "markets that matter," which it defines as having favorable supply and demand dynamics and several demand drivers, but also on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models. Summit has relationships with the following premium franchisors:
- Marriott International: 51.6% (of its hotels and guest rooms)
- Hilton Worldwide: 22.3%
- Hyatt Hotel: 21%
- Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG): 5.1%
Summit believes in the value of brand loyalty. These premium brands consistently provide exceptional service. These relationships also give it access to enrolled loyalty members -- who account for more than half of Summit's room nights -- helping reduce guest acquisition costs.
Another aspect of Summit's strategy is investing in value-add opportunities. Summit will purchase underperforming hotels in strong locations and undertake property renovations, brand conversions, and management changes to boost the property's results.
The company will often convert full-service restaurants to high-quality, efficient menus with a bar. It will also eliminate underutilized and costly amenities, such as business centers, and create modern, guest-focused offerings like workout centers. These types of renovations yield high returns and make its hotels operate more efficiently.
Summit Hotel Properties news
The pandemic had a significant impact on Summit Hotel Properties in 2020. Government-mandated shutdowns and travel restrictions, along with a general reduction in travel (especially for business), caused occupancy at Summit's hotels to plummet 45.1% year over year to an average of 43.3% for the year.
As a result, RevPAR plunged 59.2% to $52.16. Hotel EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) cratered 87.1% to $27.8 million, while its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was negative $38.6 million.
Summit Hotel Properties took several actions to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic on its financial results. It enacted comprehensive cost-reduction initiatives, postponed all nonessential capital-improvement projects, suspended its dividend, and worked with its lenders in modifying its revolving and term loan facilities to increase its financial flexibility. These moves helped limit its cash burn, enabling it to return to profitability at the hotel level by year-end.
Hotel demand improved throughout the early part of 2021. Occupancy reached 65.9% by the second quarter, while RevPAR was up to $77.88 per room. As a result, Summit Hotels was generating positive cash flow at the corporate level.
The company also took advantage of its improved financial profile in 2021 to acquire the newly built Residence Inn by Marriott Steamboat Springs as part of its joint venture with GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund. The partners spent $33 million on the 110-guest-room hotel. Summit also contributed a portfolio of six hotels with 846 guest rooms to that joint venture in 2021. Summit received $84.3 million in cash, which it used to improve its balance sheet.
Summit Hotel Properties stock price
Summit's strategy hasn't paid dividends in recent years:
As that chart shows, the hotel REIT has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years.
While the pandemic impacted Summit's financial results in 2020 -- weighing on its stock price -- that hasn't been the only issue affecting the REIT's performance.
Summit spent the past several years transforming its portfolio. The company has recycled capital out of less strategic hotels to upgrade its portfolio with higher-quality hotels. Since its initial public offering in 2011, the company has sold several smaller hotels and used the proceeds to acquire larger ones with higher margins.
For example, in 2019, Summit sold 10 hotels with 1,170 guest rooms for $168.4 million and used the proceeds to purchase five hotels and two adjacent vacant parcels of land via its $276.9 million joint venture with GIC. Over three years, the company expected to invest another $24 million into the properties as part of its enhancement program.
However, all this wheeling and dealing hasn't created value for shareholders in recent years. AFFO per share has declined from $1.41 in 2016 to $1.25 by 2019. However, the company believes its strategy will create value over the long term because it sold hotels at attractive valuations and used the cash to purchase higher-quality properties. Summit thinks this strategy and its joint venture with GIC will enhance its investment returns and drive external growth.
The lack of AFFO growth has impacted Summit's dividend. Before the pandemic, Summit kept its payout flat for more than two years, ending the relatively steady growth it had delivered in previous years. However, as mentioned, Summit suspended its dividend in 2020 and hadn't reinstated one by the third quarter of 2021 because it was only just starting to generate positive cash flow again.
The bottom line on Summit Hotel Properties
Because they focus on short-term room rentals instead of signing long-term lease agreements, hotels don't generate consistent rental income like other types of commercial real estate. That causes more volatility on Summit's revenue, which was on full display during the pandemic.
However, with market conditions improving in 2021, the REIT's income should rebound. Combined with its improved financial flexibility and focus on owning upscale, premium-branded hotels, Summit appears well-positioned for the post-pandemic recovery of the hospitality sector.
