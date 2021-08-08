Spirit Realty Capital REIT (NYSE: SRC): What You Need to Know

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) is a net lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, focusing on single-tenant retail properties and smaller concentrations of industrial and office properties. In this article, we'll take a closer look at Spirit Realty Capital's portfolio, investment strategy, recent developments -- including how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the business -- and its performance history since its 2012 initial public offering (IPO).
Spirit Realty Capital company profile
Spirit's portfolio consists of 1,880 properties leased to just over 300 tenants, 77% of which is leased to retail tenants, with industrial and office properties making up the bulk of the rest. The company's properties are located throughout the U.S., with particularly high concentrations in the Southeast and Midwest.
Two key characteristics separate Spirit's business (and those of other net lease retail REITs) from other retail-based real estate investments.
First, Spirit's properties are mostly leased to tenants with businesses that are either essential, recession-resistant, e-commerce-resistant, or some combination of the three. For example, top tenant Life Time Fitness is a business that must be experienced in person. Other top tenants, such as BJ's Wholesale Club and Family Dollar, sell items at discounted prices and tend to hold up very well in recessions.
To name a few more, Home Depot, At Home, Circle K, and Walgreens are also on the top 10 tenants list. All these businesses fit into one or more of the categories mentioned at the start of this paragraph. And no tenant accounts for more than 3.4% of Spirit's rental income.
Second, the net lease model is designed for stability. Tenants sign long-term leases -- often with initial terms of 15 years or more -- and agree to annual rent increases, or escalators, throughout the lease term. In fact, Spirit's average tenant has more than 10 years left on their lease.
The tenants are responsible for paying property taxes, insurance, and maintenance expenses, which is why these leases are also called "triple net leases." In a nutshell, all Spirit has to do is put a tenant in place and enjoy decades of predictable, growing income.
We'll get into the resilience of Spirit's business in the next section, but the focus on essential and e-commerce-resistant industries has allowed the company to maintain an extremely high occupancy rate. At the end of the first quarter of 2021, 99.5% of Spirit's properties were occupied. Occupancy hasn't fallen below 99% -- not even through the worst parts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spirit's primary growth mechanism is through property acquisitions (as opposed to developing new properties from the ground up). In 2019 and 2020, Spirit spent more than $1 billion on the acquisitions of 238 properties. In Q1 2021, Spirit acquired 25 properties for a total purchase price of $191.5 million. With about $1.3 billion in available liquidity, Spirit has the financial flexibility to pursue attractive growth opportunities as they arise.
Spirit Realty Capital news
The biggest news item affecting REITs in recent history is the COVID-19 pandemic, so let's take a closer look at how Spirit Realty Capital was affected. To be sure, although Spirit is designed to produce stable cash flow relative to other retail REITs, the company wasn't exactly unscathed by the pandemic.
For starters, while most of the portfolio consists of essential retail, that isn't the case with 100% of the properties. Of Spirit's properties, 8% are occupied by health and fitness businesses, and restaurants make up about 12%. So, that's 20% of the portfolio that was largely shut down in the early days of the pandemic. Further, a little over 4% of Spirit's rental revenue comes from movie theater properties, and the movie business is just now starting to ramp back up.
As you might expect based on this exposure, rent collections in the early days of the pandemic weren't great. In May 2020, for example, Spirit received just 70% of its contractual rent, and collections remained depressed for months.
However, the numbers have since rebounded nicely. In Q1 2021, Spirit reported lost rent of just 2.2%, with the bulk of that amount coming from its movie theater properties.
Spirit Realty Capital stock price
Spirit Realty Capital went public in September 2012, so it has been around for nearly nine years as of this writing. In its history, the company has evolved quite a bit. For instance, in its earlier days, it owned a portfolio of commercial mortgage assets in addition to its physical properties. And prior to a spinoff of its Shopko-occupied assets and other non-core properties in 2018, the company's portfolio was quite a bit larger.
With that in mind, here's how Spirit Realty Capital has performed over certain periods compared with the S&P 500 index and a couple of its net lease REIT peers:
|Time Period
|Spirit Realty Capital Total Return
|S&P 500 Total Return
|Realty Income (NYSE: O)
|National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN)
|1 year
|52.1%
|36.9%
|21.5%
|41.6%
|Since spinoff (6/1/2018)
|60.0%
|70.8%
|50.6%
|35.1%
|5 years
|18.6%
|124.9%
|23.8%
|14.6%
|Since IPO (9/2012)
|165.5%
|260.4%
|147.5%
|126.5%
The key takeaway from the chart is that Spirit Realty Capital has generally outperformed its peers since going public but has lagged behind the S&P 500. The latter point certainly makes sense. After all, aside from a brief crash during the COVID-19 pandemic's early days, the stock market has been on a historic bull run since the end of the 2009 financial crisis. However, its performance versus its peers' has certainly been impressive.
Since REITs, particularly net lease REITs, are structured to provide attractive, steady dividend income, let's also take a quick look at Spirit's dividend. The company pays quarterly dividends of $0.625 per share ($2.50 annualized) as of mid-2021, which translates to an annual dividend yield of just over 5% as of Aug. 1, 2021 -- well above the S&P 500 average. (Note: Even if the dividend stays the same, Spirit's dividend yield will fluctuate as its stock price moves.)
However, it's important to note that some net lease REITs have far better dividend histories, including the two net lease peers mentioned in the table above. For starters, the current payout has been maintained (no increases) since mid-2018. Prior to that, Spirit's dividend was actually higher than it is now.
The company enacted a one-for-five reverse stock split in late 2018 and reduced its dividend. Shortly after, it spun off Spirit MTA REIT, which ended up voluntarily liquidating and dissolving in late 2019.
The bottom line on Spirit Realty Capital
While there are certainly more tried-and-true net lease REITs to choose from, Spirit Realty Capital is a fast-growing player in the space, with a pretty impressive track record of delivering returns for its investors. If you're looking for a real estate stock with a high yield and lots of room to grow in the future, Spirit Realty Capital could be worth a closer look.
