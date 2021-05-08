Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA): What You Need to Know

While Sabra gets a significant percentage of NOI from its top tenants, it doesn't have as high a concentration as some of its healthcare REIT peers. For example, while it gets 39% of its NOI from its five largest relationships, three of its competitors get more than 55% of their NOI from their top five relationships.

Sabra Health Care REIT news

The pandemic had a noticeable impact on the healthcare sector, especially senior housing. However, Sabra's focus on triple net lease real estate helped mute much of this impact on its financial results. Overall, the REIT collected 99.8% of its forecasted rent from the beginning of the pandemic through June 2021. While it agreed to provide some rent relief, at $1.7 million, it represents just 0.3% of its annualized cash NOI.

Where the pandemic had the greatest impact was on its managed operations. Occupancy declined across these properties, resulting in lower NOI. For example, NOI in its managed portfolio declined by 14.1% sequentially during the fourth quarter.

One of the highlights of 2020 was that Sabra continued to expand its portfolio. The REIT invested nearly $170 million across several new properties, including purchasing four senior housing properties. However, it's worth noting that it completed most of those investments before the pandemic began.

Market conditions improved during the early part of 2021. The company noted that it continued to collect rent from its net lease tenants. Meanwhile, occupancy across all properties, including its managed senior housing portfolio, improved significantly. The company noted that move-ins across its Enlivant joint venture were close to their historical peak in March 2021.

Sabra also continued to expand its portfolio in 2021. In March, the REIT bought a 100-unit senior housing facility in Georgia and a former senior housing facility in Florida for $28.5 million. It will spend $3 million to convert the former facility into a 60-bed addiction treatment center that it has leased to an existing tenant. The company also purchased a 116-unit managed senior housing community for $32.5 million in May.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock price

Sabra has delivered an underwhelming performance in recent years: