Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA): What You Need to Know

As people age, they increasingly need specialized healthcare services. Because of that, many older demographics move into senior housing or skilled nursing facilities so they can more easily access the care they need.
These facilities are expensive to build and operate. So, many healthcare providers will lease them from third-party owners like real estate investment trusts (REITs), giving them more financial flexibility to provide even better care for their patients.
One REIT focused on owning these properties is Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA). Here's a closer look at the company.
Sabra Health Care REIT company profile
As its name suggests, Sabra is a healthcare REIT. The company owns a diversified portfolio of healthcare properties across 43 states and Canada. Its portfolio includes:
- Skilled nursing/traditional care: Sabra owns 285 of these properties with 31,533 beds. It leases these facilities to healthcare providers through triple net leases. These properties supply 65.5% of the company's annualized cash net operating income (NOI).
- Specialty hospitals and other: The REIT owns 28 of these properties, which have 1,228 beds. It also rents these assets through triple net leases, which supply 11.2% of its NOI.
- Senior housing - leased: Sabra has 65 senior housing properties with 4,217 beds secured by triple net leases. These properties supply 10.4% of its NOI.
- Senior housing - managed: The REIT also owns -- either wholly or via unconsolidated joint ventures -- another 206 senior housing properties with 12,080 units managed by third-party operators. This managed portfolio supplies 10.8% of its NOI.
- Loans and other investments: Sabra also makes loans and preferred equity investments in healthcare properties and development projects. The interest and other income from these investments supply 2.1% of its NOI.
Overall, the company had 609 investments in healthcare properties at the end of 2021's first quarter.
Sabra has relationships with 73 healthcare providers, led by:
|Provider
|Primary Facility Type
|Number of Sabra Investments
|% of Annualized Cash NOI
|Avamere Family of Companies
|Skilled nursing
|28
|8.9%
|North American Health Care
|Skilled nursing
|24
|7.8%
|Signature Healthcare
|Skilled nursing
|45
|7.8%
|Cadia Healthcare
|Skilled nursing
|10
|7.4%
|Signature Behavioral
|Behavioral hospitals
|6
|6.8%
|Genesis HealthCare
|Skilled nursing
|8
|4.5%
|Enlivant
|Assisted living - managed
|169
|4.4%
|Holiday AL Holdings
|Independent living - managed
|22
|4.1%
|Healthmark Group
|Skilled nursing
|20
|3.5%
|The McGuire Group
|Skilled nursing
|7
|3.3%
While Sabra gets a significant percentage of NOI from its top tenants, it doesn't have as high a concentration as some of its healthcare REIT peers. For example, while it gets 39% of its NOI from its five largest relationships, three of its competitors get more than 55% of their NOI from their top five relationships.
Sabra Health Care REIT news
The pandemic had a noticeable impact on the healthcare sector, especially senior housing. However, Sabra's focus on triple net lease real estate helped mute much of this impact on its financial results. Overall, the REIT collected 99.8% of its forecasted rent from the beginning of the pandemic through June 2021. While it agreed to provide some rent relief, at $1.7 million, it represents just 0.3% of its annualized cash NOI.
Where the pandemic had the greatest impact was on its managed operations. Occupancy declined across these properties, resulting in lower NOI. For example, NOI in its managed portfolio declined by 14.1% sequentially during the fourth quarter.
One of the highlights of 2020 was that Sabra continued to expand its portfolio. The REIT invested nearly $170 million across several new properties, including purchasing four senior housing properties. However, it's worth noting that it completed most of those investments before the pandemic began.
Market conditions improved during the early part of 2021. The company noted that it continued to collect rent from its net lease tenants. Meanwhile, occupancy across all properties, including its managed senior housing portfolio, improved significantly. The company noted that move-ins across its Enlivant joint venture were close to their historical peak in March 2021.
Sabra also continued to expand its portfolio in 2021. In March, the REIT bought a 100-unit senior housing facility in Georgia and a former senior housing facility in Florida for $28.5 million. It will spend $3 million to convert the former facility into a 60-bed addiction treatment center that it has leased to an existing tenant. The company also purchased a 116-unit managed senior housing community for $32.5 million in May.
Sabra Health Care REIT stock price
Sabra has delivered an underwhelming performance in recent years:
As that chart shows, the healthcare REIT has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years.
That's due in part to the impact the pandemic had on the company in 2020. However, that's not the only factor weighing on the stock price. The other issue has been all the changes to its portfolio in recent years.
The biggest change came in 2017 when Sabra agreed to acquire fellow healthcare REIT Care Capital Properties (NYSE: CCP). The $7.4 billion deal increased its diversification, growing its portfolio to 564 investments across 43 states and Canada and 70 relationships.
The company continued to expand aggressively in 2017, following up the CCP deal by acquiring a 49% interest in 183 senior housing communities managed by Enlivant for $371 million in September of 2017. Later that month, it closed a $430 million sale-leaseback transaction, adding 24 more skilled nursing properties to its portfolio.
Meanwhile, the company launched Sabra 3.0 in late 2017 to build upon its transformational CCP deal (Sabra 2.0). That plan would see the company sell select properties to improve its overall portfolio, including its entire 43-property portfolio leased to Genesis Healthcare. The company also sold several former CCP facilities as part of this process. Those sales helped improve the REIT's balance sheet.
Another issue weighing on Sabra was the bankruptcy of one of its former tenants, Senior Care Centers. The company acquired that relationship as part of the CCP deal. Ultimately, while securing a new operator for the remaining facilities, it sold most of the properties leased to that company.
The portfolio repositioning, tenant issues, and coronavirus pandemic impacted Sabra's dividend. The REIT had been steadily growing its payout over the years. However, it kept the payout flat with 2018's level in 2019 before reducing it in 2020 to preserve cash.
Despite that reduction, Sabra offers a high dividend yield. At around 6.5%, it's more than double the REIT sector average.
The bottom line on Sabra Health Care REIT
Sabra is one of several healthcare REITs focused on skilled nursing and senior housing. What sets it apart from some of its competitors is its focus on owning triple net leased assets instead of managed properties. That reduces its exposure to the ups and downs of senior housing operations, making it less risky.
