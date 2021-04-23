Advertiser Disclosure

Investing in REITs 101

Investing in REITs, Real Estate Investing, REITs 101

Investing in REITs 101: The Pros and Cons

By Matt Frankel, CFP

Investing in REITs can be a great way to diversify your portfolio. Learn all the pros and cons to determine if REITs are a good investment for your portfolio.

Where to Invest: Real Estate Crowdfunding vs REITs

By Matt Frankel, CFP

When deciding between REITs or real estate crowdfunding, it’s important to understand the differences between the two investments. Learn the difference here.

What’s the Advantage of Buying a Private REIT?

By Matt Frankel, CFP

Private REITs may not be for everyone, but there can be a lot of upside to this type of investment. Just make sure you understand the good and the bad before investing.

What Is a DownREIT?

By Millionacres Staff

A DownREIT can allow property investors to defer capital gains taxes while still enjoying the benefits of their properties. Learn the difference with an UPREIT.

What Are the Different Types of REITs?

By Barbara Zito

Want to diversify your real estate investment portfolio? REITs offer excellent investment opportunities in a variety of commercial and residential properties.

Traded vs. Non-Traded REITs: Which Is Best for You?

By Jason Hall

Many factors come into play, including risk tolerance, timeline, and your short- and long-term goals.

The 10 Largest Publicly Traded REITs

By Matt Frankel, CFP

The 10 biggest REITs have a lot of financial power and opportunity for growth. Read on to find the best large real estate investment trusts for you.

Should You Buy REITs in a Roth IRA?

By Matt Frankel, CFP

Retirement accounts are an excellent choice for holding REIT investments. But how do you decide whether to buy in a traditional or Roth IRA?

REIT Investing 101: Why REIT Dividends Are So Unique

By Matt Frankel, CFP

REIT dividends aren't like other dividends. Find out what they are, why they have such high dividend yields, whether their dividends are qualified, and much more.

REIT Investing 101: Understanding Funds From Operations (FFO)

By Matt Frankel, CFP

Want to invest in REITs? You need to know the best way to measure a company’s earnings. That’s where funds from operations (FFO) come in. Learn more here.

REIT Investing 101: How to Value REITs

By Matt Frankel, CFP

It’s important to look at all available metrics when evaluating REITs. Learn about some of the most helpful ones here.

REIT Investing 101: How a REIT Works

By Matthew DiLallo

Although Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) trade like stocks, there are some key differences, including income distribution and financial reporting.

REIT Investing 101: 7 Valuation Metrics You Need to Know

By Matt Frankel, CFP

Want to know all about REIT valuation? These seven metrics will help you determine whether a real estate investment trust is a good investment or one to avoid.

