Investing in REITs 101: The Pros and Cons

Investing in REITs 101
Where to Invest: Real Estate Crowdfunding vs REITs
By Matt Frankel, CFP
When deciding between REITs or real estate crowdfunding, it’s important to understand the differences between the two investments. Learn the difference here.
What’s the Advantage of Buying a Private REIT?
By Matt Frankel, CFP
Private REITs may not be for everyone, but there can be a lot of upside to this type of investment. Just make sure you understand the good and the bad before investing.
What Is a DownREIT?
By Millionacres Staff
A DownREIT can allow property investors to defer capital gains taxes while still enjoying the benefits of their properties. Learn the difference with an UPREIT.
What Are the Different Types of REITs?
By Barbara Zito
Want to diversify your real estate investment portfolio? REITs offer excellent investment opportunities in a variety of commercial and residential properties.
Traded vs. Non-Traded REITs: Which Is Best for You?
By Jason Hall
Many factors come into play, including risk tolerance, timeline, and your short- and long-term goals.
The 10 Largest Publicly Traded REITs
By Matt Frankel, CFP
The 10 biggest REITs have a lot of financial power and opportunity for growth. Read on to find the best large real estate investment trusts for you.
Should You Buy REITs in a Roth IRA?
By Matt Frankel, CFP
Retirement accounts are an excellent choice for holding REIT investments. But how do you decide whether to buy in a traditional or Roth IRA?
REIT Investing 101: Why REIT Dividends Are So Unique
By Matt Frankel, CFP
REIT dividends aren't like other dividends. Find out what they are, why they have such high dividend yields, whether their dividends are qualified, and much more.
REIT Investing 101: Understanding Funds From Operations (FFO)
By Matt Frankel, CFP
Want to invest in REITs? You need to know the best way to measure a company’s earnings. That’s where funds from operations (FFO) come in. Learn more here.
REIT Investing 101: How to Value REITs
By Matt Frankel, CFP
It’s important to look at all available metrics when evaluating REITs. Learn about some of the most helpful ones here.
REIT Investing 101: How a REIT Works
By Matthew DiLallo
Although Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) trade like stocks, there are some key differences, including income distribution and financial reporting.
