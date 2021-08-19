Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM): What You Need to Know

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
There's a lot of uncertainty about the future of offices, especially in major cities in the Northeast. That region is experiencing an exodus of companies and people, which are flocking to cheaper, warmer areas, notably in the Sun Belt region. This migration is leading real estate investment trusts (REITs) to rethink their geographical focus.
One REIT that's shifting its portfolio alongside migration trends is Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM). Here's a closer look at the company and its strategy.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust is an office REIT. As of the middle of 2021, the company owned 54 properties -- primarily Class A office buildings -- with 16.4 million square feet of space across the following seven markets:
- Atlanta: Nine assets with 3.4 million square feet supply 18% of its annualized lease revenue (ALR).
- Boston: Ten properties with 1 million square feet contribute 12% of its ALR.
- Dallas: Thirteen assets with 3.5 million square feet produce 20% of its ALR.
- Minneapolis: Six properties with 2.1 million square feet supply 13% of its ALR.
- New York: One building with 1 million square feet contributes 10% of its ALR.
- Orlando, Florida: Six assets with 1.8 million square feet supply 10% of its ALR. It has one other 127,000-square-foot property that's currently undergoing redevelopment.
- Washington, D.C.: Six properties with 1.6 million square feet produce 13% of its ALR.
- Noncore: Piedmont's three remaining noncore assets supply around 4% of its ALR.
The company focuses on the largest office markets in the eastern half of the country, with roughly half of its ALR coming from Sun Belt markets.
Piedmont leases space in its properties to more than 700 tenants. The top five are:
- U.S. Bancorp leases space in three properties and supplies 5.3% of its ALR.
- The State of New York leases space in one building and contributes 5.1% of its ALR.
- The City of New York leases space in one property and supplies 2.8% of its ALR.
- Amazon leases space in four buildings and contributes 2.8% of its ALR.
- Transocean leases space in one property and supplies 2.1% of its ALR.
Overall, Piedmont leases space to tenants across many industries, including:
|Industry
|Number of Tenants
|% of ALR
|Business Services
|94
|15.8%
|Engineering, Accounting, Research, Management, and Related Services
|104
|12.9%
|Governmental Entity
|6
|9.4%
|Depository Institutions
|17
|7.2%
|Legal Services
|67
|5.3%
|Real Estate
|40
|4.3%
|Miscellaneous Retail
|9
|4.3%
|Oil and Gas Extraction
|5
|3.7%
|Security and Commodity Brokers, Dealers, Exchanges, and Services
|50
|3.4%
|Holding and Other Investment Offices
|32
|3.1%
|Health Services
|23
|2.8%
|Educational Services
|6
|2.7%
|Measuring, Analyzing, and Controlling Instruments; Medical and Other Goods
|5
|2.4%
|Communications
|45
|2.2%
|Insurance Agents, Brokers, and Services
|17
|2.1%
|All other
|184
|18.4%
As that table shows, the company has a diverse tenant base across several industries, which helps mute the adverse impact that one tenant or sector could have on its operations. The company focuses on leasing to high-quality tenants, with more than half either nationally recognized entities or those with investment-grade credit ratings.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust news
Despite pandemic-related challenges in 2020, Piedmont delivered solid results, thanks to the quality of its rent roll. The company collected more than 99% of its billed tenant receivables for the year. Meanwhile, it saw strong demand for space in its buildings, enabling it to sign more than 1 million square feet of leases for the year at rates 3.5% above those of expiring leases. Those factors helped the REIT grow its core FFO per share by 6% for the year.
Piedmont also continued to make progress on its asset recycling program. The company has spent several years reducing its exposure to markets in the Northeast and redeploying the proceeds into faster-growing metros in the Sun Belt region.
In 2020, the company sold its remaining property in Philadelphia for $360 million and used the proceeds to acquire three office towers and adjacent land in Dallas for nearly $400 million. It also sold an office portfolio in New Jersey for $130 million, exiting that market. It used those proceeds to purchase a property in Orlando for $20 million. Piedmont plans to redevelop that building, located adjacent to one of its existing properties in the city.
The REIT continued to deliver solid results in early 2021. Piedmont's same-store net operating income (NOI) grew by 5% during the second quarter as it collected 100% of the rent it billed and completed more than 664,000 square feet of leases at rates 18.2% above expiring ones. Of note, it extended its 313,000 square foot lease with the City of New York for five years.
Piedmont also continued its capital recycling program in 2021. It agreed to sell two 100%-leased buildings with 440,000 square feet near Boston for $129 million in a deal that should close by year end. That transaction will provide additional financial flexibility to continue its expansion in the Sun Belt region.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock price
Piedmont's strategy of owning office buildings in the eastern half of the country hasn't paid off for shareholders in recent years:
As that chart shows, the REIT has woefully underperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years.
One factor weighing on Piedmont has been the pandemic's impact on office usage. While the REIT collected nearly all the rent it billed in 2020 and has seen strong demand for its space, as evidenced by new and renewal lease activity, shares of office REITs have declined due to an uncertain future for office demand. Many companies plan to allow for increased remote and hybrid work in the future. Further, new COVID-19 variants have forced companies to push back their return to office plans.
However, the pandemic isn't the only factor weighing on Piedmont's stock in recent years. Demand for office space in the Northeast had been under pressure well before the pandemic. More and more companies are relocating and expanding into the Sun Belt region due to its better business climate.
That led Piedmont to make a move of its own, rotating capital out of Northeastern markets into the Sun Belt region. Since 2019, the REIT has sold more than $1.1 billion of office assets in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Philadelphia, and New Jersey, using nearly $750 million of that capital to increase its exposure to Atlanta, Dallas, and Orlando. Before that, it exited the Phoenix, Detroit, Nashville, Tennessee, and South Florida markets, using the proceeds to reduce debt, repurchase shares, and fund investment opportunities in its core markets.
The company's capital recycling strategy has had some impact on FFO-per-share growth. Overall, core FFO has increased from $1.67 per share in 2016 to $1.89 per share in 2020, or only about 12% over the last few years. That growth is primarily due to its share repurchase program, as it has retired about 14% of its outstanding shares over the past five years.
While Piedmont’s FFO has grown in recent years, it hasn't increased its dividend since 2014, keeping it flat at $0.21 per share. However, it did declare a $0.50 per share special dividend in 2017 after realizing a gain from selling assets that year.
While the company hasn't grown its dividend in years, it still offers a compelling payout. The dividend yield has averaged around 4.5%, well above the REIT sector's sub-3% yield.
The bottom line on Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont has been steadily moving its portfolio toward the Southeast, where demand for office space is growing faster than in the Northeast. That rotation, along with pandemic-related uncertainty, has weighed on its share price in recent years. However, Piedmont believes this strategy will create more value for its investors over the long run. That upside potential makes it an interesting office REIT, especially for those seeking a high-yielding income stream.
