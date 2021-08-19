Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM): What You Need to Know

As that table shows, the company has a diverse tenant base across several industries, which helps mute the adverse impact that one tenant or sector could have on its operations. The company focuses on leasing to high-quality tenants, with more than half either nationally recognized entities or those with investment-grade credit ratings.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust news

Despite pandemic-related challenges in 2020, Piedmont delivered solid results, thanks to the quality of its rent roll. The company collected more than 99% of its billed tenant receivables for the year. Meanwhile, it saw strong demand for space in its buildings, enabling it to sign more than 1 million square feet of leases for the year at rates 3.5% above those of expiring leases. Those factors helped the REIT grow its core FFO per share by 6% for the year.

Piedmont also continued to make progress on its asset recycling program. The company has spent several years reducing its exposure to markets in the Northeast and redeploying the proceeds into faster-growing metros in the Sun Belt region.

In 2020, the company sold its remaining property in Philadelphia for $360 million and used the proceeds to acquire three office towers and adjacent land in Dallas for nearly $400 million. It also sold an office portfolio in New Jersey for $130 million, exiting that market. It used those proceeds to purchase a property in Orlando for $20 million. Piedmont plans to redevelop that building, located adjacent to one of its existing properties in the city.

The REIT continued to deliver solid results in early 2021. Piedmont's same-store net operating income (NOI) grew by 5% during the second quarter as it collected 100% of the rent it billed and completed more than 664,000 square feet of leases at rates 18.2% above expiring ones. Of note, it extended its 313,000 square foot lease with the City of New York for five years.

Piedmont also continued its capital recycling program in 2021. It agreed to sell two 100%-leased buildings with 440,000 square feet near Boston for $129 million in a deal that should close by year end. That transaction will provide additional financial flexibility to continue its expansion in the Sun Belt region.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock price

Piedmont's strategy of owning office buildings in the eastern half of the country hasn't paid off for shareholders in recent years: