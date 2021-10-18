Offerpad (NASDAQ: OPAD): What You Need to Know

The way we buy and sell houses is gradually changing, and so-called iBuying companies like Offerpad (NASDAQ: OPAD) are leading the charge. In this article, we'll discuss Offerpad's business model, what "iBuying" is and why it could be so disruptive, recent developments, the company's stock performance, and more.

Offerpad company overview

Offerpad's core business is iBuying. If you aren't familiar with the term, iBuying is the practice of companies buying homes directly from sellers and then reselling them directly to buyers. Offerpad allows homeowners to fill out a short form and receive an offer on their home within 24 hours. The idea behind the iBuying business is that the traditional process of buying and selling homes is full of inefficiencies and consumer pain points. By selling to an iBuyer, a homeowner can take advantage of many benefits, including:

Control the timeline: With an iBuyer, the seller can close as quickly or as slowly as they want. If you need to move in exactly 56 days, an iBuyer can time your closing perfectly.

With an iBuyer, the seller can close as quickly or as slowly as they want. If you need to move in exactly 56 days, an iBuyer can time your closing perfectly. Eliminate financing contingencies: iBuyers make all-cash offers for homes, so sellers won't have to worry about deals falling through because of a lack of financing.

iBuyers make all-cash offers for homes, so sellers won't have to worry about deals falling through because of a lack of financing. Avoid the hassle of staging or showing the home: This is a big pain point of selling a house, and there's no need to do any of this when selling to an iBuyer.

This is a pain point of selling a house, and there's no need to do any of this when selling to an iBuyer. Sidestep the typical negotiations: An iBuyer makes an all-cash offer. You can accept it or not.

However, it's important to realize that while buying and selling houses is Offerpad's core business, it isn't the only one. Offerpad's mission is "to provide the best way to buy and sell a home." And this means making the entire process better.

For example, Offerpad realizes that its cash offers might not always be the best, so its "Flex" program allows sellers to list their home on the open market, leveraging Offerpad's marketing while getting a back-up cash offer that can be accepted if things don't work out with the listing. Offerpad even offers a "home improvement advance" feature, where it will cover the cost of minor repairs to get a home ready to sell. The Flex service also includes free listing-ready services, like house cleaning, handyman services, yard cleanup, and more.

Over time, Offerpad plans to offer other adjacent services, which could potentially include mortgage origination, title services, and more.

So, how does Offerpad make money? Similar to how real estate agents charge commissions, Offerpad charges a service fee. The company's standard service fee is 5%, so if Offerpad buys a home for $400,000, its fee would be $20,000.

Offerpad is still in the relatively early stages of scaling its business, but it is growing rapidly. As of October 2021, Offerpad operates in 21 major real estate markets in the U.S., covering about 1,500 different cities and towns. Seven of the markets have been added in 2021, and there are many major real estate markets where Offerpad is yet to establish a presence. For example, Offerpad isn't in any east coast markets north of the Carolinas and has no presence in California yet.

We typically try to quantify the market opportunity for any company, and when it comes to iBuying, it's massive. There are roughly 6 million homes sold in the United States each year, and based on the recent median sale price of existing homes, this translates to more than $2 trillion in sales volume. Offerpad estimates that $850 billion of this is in its "buy box," meaning in its current markets and at price ranges the company targets (currently under $500,000).

Not only does Offerpad have the potential to generate fee income from each home it buys (which alone averages about $25,000 per home), but it also has the potential to cross-sell all of the adjacent products and services homebuyers and sellers need, such as moving help, mortgage origination, homeowners insurance, and much more. In short, if Offerpad could capture just a couple percentage points of the overall U.S. real estate market, it would translate into billions in revenue.

The iBuying industry is still relatively small, but it's starting to gain serious traction. A recent report by Zillow analyzed the "big four" iBuyers: Zillow, Offerpad, Opendoor, and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN). It found that the four companies purchased a total of more than 15,000 homes in the second quarter of 2021 and that iBuying accounted for 1% of the U.S. housing market for the first time ever.

It's conceivable that as iBuying grows, word of mouth will help accelerate the growth even further. In other words, most American homeowners right now don't know anyone who has sold their home to an iBuyer. Once they do, and see how much easier the process was, it could bring more sellers into the iBuying world.

Offerpad news

By far the most important news item affecting Offerpad is that the company recently went public by SPAC merger.

Specifically, Offerpad agreed to be acquired by a blank-check company known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Co., which was chaired by Spencer Rascoff, former CEO of Zillow. If you aren't familiar, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is a company formed for the specific purpose of taking another business public. Supernova didn't have any business operations of its own – it simply raised a bunch of capital and eventually combined its cash stockpile with Offerpad's business.

As part of the SPAC merger, Offerpad received about $284 million in growth capital, which should help scale its business and built out its technological capabilities. The deal was finalized on September 1, 2021, and Offerpad started trading independently under ticker symbol OPAD the following day. Soon after going public, Offerpad received an additional $300 million credit line from JPMorgan Chase to further increase its buying power.

Offerpad's most recent results are impressive. In the second quarter of 2021, Offerpad bought 2,025 homes and sold 1,259, generating a gross profit of $50.9 million. And unlike most of its iBuyer peer group, Offerpad was profitable on the bottom line, with $9.2 million in net income. To be sure, the company doesn't expect to stay consistently profitable in the near term as it invests aggressively to grow the business, but this is a very promising sign.

For the full year of 2021, Offerpad expects to sell as many as 6,000 homes, generating as much as $1.85 billion in revenue. This would translate to 31% to 40% year-over-year growth, and to put Offerpad's opportunity into perspective, it would give Offerpad just a 0.1% share of the U.S. housing market.

Offerpad stock price

Since Offerpad just went public in September 2021, we obviously don't have a ton of pricing history to look at. But there are a couple things worth noting when it comes to Offerpad's stock price.

First, the net asset value of the SPAC that took Offerpad public was about $10 per share, as is the industry standard for these blank-check companies. This was the price the company's $3 billion valuation was based on. As of October 12, 2021, Offerpad's stock price was about $8.50, so it's trading for significantly below where it started trading (and the $10 share price institutional investors paid at the time of the SPAC merger).

Second, in the short time since it's been a publicly traded company, Offerpad has been very volatile. Its share price has skyrocketed to as high as $20.97 and has plummeted to as low as $6.80, all within its first month or so of trading. There's no business-related reason for the volatility (Offerpad has been a favorite stock of "meme stock" traders at times), but it's worth pointing out because it's entirely possible it will happen again.

The bottom line on Offerpad

The billion-dollar question is whether iBuying can scale and be profitable. Offerpad is one of the original iBuyers and is arguably the most efficient, so if you think iBuying will be a big part of how we buy and sell houses in the future, Offerpad might be worth a closer look while the business and the overall iBuying industry are still in the relatively early stages.