National Retail Properties: What You Need to Know

The retail industry has been under a lot of pressure in recent years. Consumers are changing their spending habits, shifting more of their purchases online. That's driving retailers to shrink their store footprints so they can make money in this increasingly challenging environment, made worse by the pandemic, which accelerated the shift online. Unfortunately, those headwinds have also hurt landlords focused on leasing properties to retailers as they're experiencing falling occupancy levels and rental rates.
However, while e-commerce will steadily steal market share from brick-and-mortar stores, it won't completely displace the entire industry. Consumers will continue relying on physical stores to make some purchases. Because of that, retail-related real estate isn't going away.
One company focused on leasing properties to retailers built to withstand the threats of e-commerce is National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN). Here's a closer look at this real estate investment trust (REIT).
National Retail Properties profile
National Retail Properties' name defines its strategy. It's a retail REIT focused on leasing properties to nationally known brands. Also of note, the company focuses on investing in single-tenant freestanding properties secured by triple net leases (known as "NNN" leases, hence its chosen ticker symbol).
As of the end of 2021's first quarter, the REIT owned 3,161 properties with 32.7 million square feet of space across 48 states. The company focuses on owning properties leased to retail categories less susceptible to the threat of disruption from e-commerce. It also concentrates on leasing space to national and regional retail tenants. Finally, unlike some of its peers, it doesn't focus on investment-grade tenants since leasing to those with lower credit ratings can yield better pricing and rent growth.
Its top retail categories by the percentage of annual base rent (ABR) were:
- Convenience stores: 18%
- Automotive service: 10.7%
- Full-service restaurants: 10.2%
- Limited-service restaurants: 9.5%.
- Family entertainment centers: 6%
- Health and fitness: 5.2%
- Theaters: 4.4%
- RV dealers, parts, and accessories: 3.5%
- Equipment rental: 3.1%
- Automotive parts: 3.1%
Meanwhile, its ten largest tenants were:
- 7-Eleven: 140 properties and 5% of its ABR
- Mister Car Wash: 115 properties and 4.5% of its ABR
- Camping World: 47 properties and 4.3% of its ABR
- LA Fitness: 30 properties and 3.8% of its ABR
- Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's) 202 properties and 3.4% of its ABR
- GPM Investments (Convenience Stores): 153 properties and 3.3% of its ABR
- AMC Theater: 19 properties and 2.8% of its ABR
- Couche-Tard (Pantry): 82 properties and 2.7% of its ABR
- BJ's Wholesale Club: 11 properties and 2.5% of its ABR
- Sunoco: 59 properties and 2.2% of its ABR
Overall, the company leases space to more than 370 national and regional tenants across over 30 categories. Its top 25 tenants supply 57% of its annual rent. Those factors give it a very diversified portfolio by retail property type and tenant.
National Retail Properties news
While 2020 was a challenging year for the retails sector because of the pandemic, National Retail Properties' results held up relatively well. Overall, the REIT generated $2.51 per share in AFFO, 10.4% below 2019's level. While some of the company's retail tenants struggled to pay rent because of the pandemic's impact on their operations, it collected 89.7% of the rent originally due in 2020. It also signed deferral agreements with financially strapped tenants to eventually collect some of that back rent.
The company continued growing its portfolio in 2020. Overall, it acquired 63 properties with 449,000 square feet of space for $180 million. While that was well below its acquisition pace in previous years, the REIT opted to maintain its financial flexibility by making fewer purchases due to the market uncertainties. Meanwhile, it took additional steps to enhance its financial flexibility by selling 38 properties for $45.5 million, issuing $124.3 million in common stock and taking advantage of low interest rates to refinance debt and boost its cash balance.
National Retail Properties' solid performance has continued in 2021. Overall, it collected 97% of the rent it billed in the first quarter and $2.2 million in rent it wrote off in 2020. That helped boost its AFFO from $0.71 per share in the first quarter of 2020 to $0.76 in 2021's first quarter.
The company continued to take additional steps to enhance its portfolio and financial profile in 2021. It made $105.6 million of new investments, acquiring 29 properties with 355,000 square feet. It also sold 11 properties for $17.6 million and issued additional low-cost debt to refinance near-term borrowings. As a result, it ended the first quarter with more than $300 million in cash and an undrawn $900 million credit facility to support future investments.
National Retail Properties stock price
National Retail Properties' strategy of focusing on the retail sector hasn't created as much value for shareholders as they'd like in recent years:
As that chart shows, the REIT has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years.
However, it has done a much better job over the longer term, beating the S&P 500 during the past 15-, 20-, and 25-year periods. For example, it has produced an average annual total return of 12.1% over the last quarter-century, outpacing the 9.6% total return of the S&P 500 during that time frame.
One factor driving the REIT's long-term outperformance has been its steady dividend growth. It has increased its payout in each of the last 31 years. That puts it in an elite group as it's the third-longest growth streak among all public REITs and in the top 1% of all public companies. Driving that growth has been the REIT's ability to steadily expand its portfolio via value-enhancing acquisitions of freestanding triple-net-leased retail properties.
Despite its recent underperformance, National Retail Properties hasn't skipped a beat. Overall, the REIT has grown its core FFO per share at a 3.1% annual clip since 2015. Meanwhile, it has increased its dividend at a 4% annual rate over the last five years. That includes a 2% increase in 2020 despite the impact of the pandemic on its FFO. It could easily afford that raise thanks to its conservative dividend payout ratio. With its dividend increasing and its stock price barely budging, the REIT's yield has risen above 4% over the past year. That's comfortably above the REIT sector's average in the low-3% range.
The bottom line on National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties has a long history of creating value for shareholders by owning and acquiring freestanding properties triple net leased to retailers relatively immune to disruption from e-commerce. While its stock has underperformed in recent years, the REIT has continued to grow its FFO and dividend. Because of that, it's an excellent option for income-focused investors looking for steady dividend growth backed by real estate that will remain vital even as consumers do more shopping online.
