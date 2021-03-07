Kite Realty Group Trust REIT (NYSE: KRG): What You Need to Know

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
The retail industry is facing significant headwinds. Consumers have been steadily shifting their spending to online retailers. This redirection is putting downward pressure on sales at physical retail locations, leading many retailers to shrink their footprints to boost profitability. And that has had a notable impact on retail landlords, like real estate investment trusts (REITs).
However, not all retailers are facing disruption from e-commerce. Some areas of the country are seeing a steady inflow of new people who need access to these essential retailers. That influx is leading REITs like Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) to focus on owning properties benefitting from these catalysts. Here's a closer look at the company.
Kite Realty Group Trust company profile
Kite Realty is a retail REIT focused on owning open-air shopping centers. The company operated 83 retail properties at the end of the first quarter of 2021, with 16.3 million square feet of space. These properties included:
- Community shopping centers: These larger centers have general merchandise or convenience-oriented offerings, often with a grocery component. Kite currently gets 58% of its annual base rent (ABR) from community shopping centers.
- Neighborhood shopping centers: These convenience-oriented centers often have a grocery component as their anchor tenant. The REIT gets 17% of its ABR from neighborhood shopping centers.
- Power centers: These centers feature category-dominant anchors, including discount, off-price, and wholesale clubs with limited small-shop tenants. Kite gets 19% of its ABR from power centers.
Kite Realty focuses on owning shopping centers in warmer, less-expensive U.S. markets across the country's Southern and Western regions, 13 of 15 overall. Its top 15 markets:
- Las Vegas: 11% of its ABR
- Indianapolis: 10%
- New York: 8%
- Raleigh, North Carolina: 8%
- Dallas-Ft. Worth: 8%
- Houston: 4%
- Naples, Florida: 4%
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida: 4%
- Oklahoma City: 4%
- Salt Lake City: 3%
- Charlotte, North Carolina: 3%
- Miami: 3%
- Port St. Lucie, Florida: 3%
- Orlando, Florida: 3%
- Tampa, Florida: 2%
Meanwhile, 78% of its total ABR comes from those markets. That's a much higher percentage than its closest peer, which gets less than 50% of its ABR from similar markets.
Kite leases space in its shopping centers to a variety of retail tenants -- about 30% of its ABR comes from essential retailers like drug stores and grocery stores. The company gets its remaining rent from restaurants (18%) and other retail and service tenants (52%) such as discount retailers. Overall, 75% of its ABR comes from shopping centers with a grocery component that drives steady traffic to these locations.
Kite Realty Group Trust news
The pandemic had a significant impact on the retail sector. Government-mandated shutdowns forced many nonessential retailers to close their doors during the early days of the pandemic, causing some to be unable to afford their rent.
In Kite's case, it experienced a 15% decline in rental collection revenue during Q2 2020, which moderated to a 7% decrease by Q4. That weighed on same-store net operating income (NOI), which fell 6.6% during the year.
Kite made several investments to enhance its retail portfolio in 2020. For example, in Q4 2020, the REIT purchased Eastgate Crossing in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and the remaining interest in Pan Am Plaza in Indianapolis for $68 million.
The company also started three development/redevelopment projects with a total estimated cost of $12.6 million. Kite helped finance these transactions by selling one non-operated asset for $14 million and four outparcels for $7.8 million.
In early 2021, the lingering impacts of the pandemic continued to weigh on Kite's results. While the REIT collected 97% of the rent it billed in Q1, it took on $1.4 million in bad debt reserves -- about 3% of its total billing -- suggesting it might not collect this rent. As a result, same-property NOI declined by 2.9%.
During that period, the REIT also sold 16 outparcel ground leases for $40.3 million to fellow retail REIT Agree Realty Corporation and had another under contract for $1.5 million. Those sales increased its financial flexibility to reinvest the proceeds into assets with more growth potential.
At the same time, it unveiled new redevelopment projects to revitalize two of its community shopping centers, one in Delray Beach, Florida, and the other in Indianapolis.
Kite Realty Group Trust stock price
Kite Realty's strategy of focusing on grocery-anchored open-air shopping centers in the Southern and Western parts of the county hasn't paid off for investors in recent years:
As the chart shows, the REIT has significantly underperformed the broader stock market over the last five years.
Three factors have contributed to Kite's poor performance in recent years. First, the accelerated adoption of e-commerce has had a significant impact on sales in physical retail stores. Several retailers have declared bankruptcy, and many others have reduced their store footprints to save money. And those factors have weighed on occupancy levels and vacancy rates.
Then, the pandemic made matters worse, as already-struggling retailers couldn't afford to pay their rent. As a result, more retailers filed for bankruptcy and closed underperforming locations, putting more pressure on the company's NOI and funds from operations (FFO).
Finally, Kite has made several changes to its portfolio over the years. It completed a transformation merger with Inland Diversified Real Estate Trust in 2014. The deal added 57 retail properties to Kite's portfolio, increasing its total at that time to 131 properties with 20.3 million square feet.
However, the company sold several properties over the years -- including 23 in 2019 for $544 million -- to bolster its balance sheet. While these sales improved Kite's financial profile, they've put additional pressure on adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share, causing them to decrease from $1.79 in 2015 to $1.29 in 2020.
The headwinds impacting Kite's FFO have also affected its dividend. The REIT had increased its payout for several straight years following the Inland merger. However, due to the pandemic, it reduced its dividend in 2020.
On a more positive note, it has steadily boosted the payout since that initial cut, though it remains well below its peak rate. Despite the declining dividend, Kite has a competitive yield of more than 3%, right around the REIT sector average.
The bottom line on Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty is working to offset the retail sector's headwinds by owning shopping centers with a grocery component, reducing the risk of disruption from e-commerce. The REIT also focuses on markets benefitting from steady population growth.
Further, Kite Realty is investing in redeveloping many of its properties to help further lessen the impact of e-commerce disruption. While that strategy makes sense, Kite needs to reverse the slide in its AFFO per share to start growing shareholder value.
