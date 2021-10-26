Is Ryman Hospitality Properties a Buy?

There were few real estate investment trusts, or REITs, impacted by the pandemic like Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP). The hotel and entertainment property owner's business was hit so hard that it voluntarily closed all its properties when the pandemic started.

Now that the worst of the pandemic-related shutdowns are (hopefully) behind us, the company's rebooking activity has been strong, and 2022 is shaping up to be an excellent year for Ryman. However, with the stock trading just below its pre-COVID highs, is now a good time to add Ryman to your portfolio?

Ryman's business and where things stand

If you aren't familiar with Ryman's portfolio, the bulk of its assets consists of five large-scale hotel properties operated under the Gaylord brand name, as well as a couple of entertainment venues that include the Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The company also owns the Ole Red dining and entertainment chain and a country-focused streaming service.

Aside from the streaming service, which is a relatively tiny part of the business, Ryman's business was decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially since its hotel properties focus on group business (conventions, conferences, etc.). In fact, Ryman's business ground to a halt so badly that the company decided it would be more economical to simply close its hotels for a period of time in early 2020.

However, things are clearly starting to trend in the right direction. Group travel is finally starting to ramp up, and live concerts are happening again. Two-thirds of the room nights that were canceled due to the pandemic have been rebooked, and Ryman says that its group-booking pace for 2022 is actually better than comparable pre-pandemic periods.

What's more, the group-room nights on the books for the next five years are booked at significantly higher average room rates than Ryman was seeing before the pandemic.

As of June 2021, Ryman returned to positive cash flow, and the business continues to improve each month. The company ended the second quarter with $546 million in liquidity (quite a lot for a company with a $4.6 billion market cap), which should enable the company to take advantage of any attractive opportunities that arise.

Is now a good time to buy?

Ryman's business is starting to ramp up, and to be perfectly clear, 2022 and beyond are looking very strong. Group demand is looking as strong as it was before the pandemic, and it actually looks like room rates are rising quite rapidly -- a nice combination for sharp revenue growth.

The biggest reservation many investors have is valuation, and to be fair, it's a valid concern. Ryman's stock price has rebounded to a level just shy of where it was before the pandemic, and while the future looks promising, its revenue is still miles away from its pre-pandemic level for the time being.

However, there's a solid case to be made that Ryman could prove to be a rather cheap stock at the current level if its booking and room rate trends continue. Assuming there aren't any further lockdowns or COVID-19 surges that lead to mass cancellations, it wouldn't be surprising to see 2022 revenue exceed pre-pandemic levels and climb significantly in each subsequent year.

In a nutshell, Ryman could become one of the biggest winners of the post-pandemic recovery. It isn't exactly a cheap REIT, but it feels like you're getting what you pay for.