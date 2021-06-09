Is Outfront Media a Buy?

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Many so-called "reopening stocks" have rebounded dramatically, and some are even trading for more than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, outdoor advertising real estate company Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT), which owns and operates billboards and transit system advertising, is still trading for a substantial discount to its pre-pandemic share price.
Here's an overview of how badly Outfront's business was affected by the 2020 shutdowns and COVID-19 precautions, how it's doing now, and what investors should watch going forward.
Outfront Media was devastated by the pandemic
There is more to Outfront Media's business than I can explain in a few sentences. But it can be generally broken into two baskets: billboards and transit system advertising. And both were severely affected when the pandemic started.
On the billboard side, with fewer people driving around the United States and extreme economic uncertainty at the time, companies were reluctant to spend on roadside advertising. In the second quarter of 2020, billboard revenue declined by 38% compared to the year before.
Transit system advertising took an even bigger hit. A primary function of transit systems is to take people to their offices, and virtually nobody was working in offices in the early days of the pandemic. It doesn't make good business sense to advertise your product in an empty subway station, so transit revenue dropped by more than 70%.
In all, Outfront Media's quarterly revenue dropped from $460 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $233 million in the second quarter of 2020. That's a big decline, and it's no wonder that the company's stock took a nosedive. In fact, Outfront Media still trades for about 20% below its pre-pandemic high.
The business is starting to rebound
As the pandemic has evolved and more of the U.S. starts to reopen, Outfront Media's revenue has rebounded strongly. Billboard revenue increased by nearly 50% year over year in the second quarter of 2021, and transit ad revenue increased by more than 55%. In short, as more people start getting out and about, companies seem more willing to spend money on advertising.
The third quarter and beyond could get interesting
As impressive as Outfront Media's recent results are, it's important to point out that the business isn't quite back to pre-pandemic levels yet. Here's a breakdown of Outfront's revenue in the second quarters of the past three years.
|Segment
|2Q 2019 (Pre-pandemic)
|2Q 2020 (Peak Pandemic)
|2Q 2021 (Most Recent)
|U.S. billboard
|$285.1
|$181.4
|$271.8
|Transit and other
|$134.5
|$32.1
|$50.0
|Total U.S. media revenue
|$419.6
|$213.5
|$321.8
As you can see, the company's billboard revenue nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels in the most recent quarter, but transit advertising is well below half of where it was at the same point in 2019. This certainly makes sense -- as mentioned, transit revenue is largely targeted at people commuting to work, and many offices (especially in urban areas) remained closed throughout the second quarter.
However, I think we could see a sharp increase in the third quarter and beyond. Businesses are starting to get back to the office or are at least making plans to do so. We've seen reports that consumer spending is higher than pre-pandemic levels right now, which could motivate more companies to spend heavily on advertising. And the company's advertising portfolio is rapidly shifting to digital from static advertising faces -- just 16% of the company's revenue came from digital ads a year ago, and now nearly 24% come from these higher-profit types of ads.
The bottom line is that Outfront Media's business has rebounded strongly but could still have a long way to go. The stock could be a smart reopening play in the next few years. If you're looking for a stock that could be a big winner of the gradual return to normal life, Outfront Media could be worth a look.
