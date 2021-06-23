First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) REIT: What You Need to Know

Overall, First Industrial has wide geographic diversity. While Southern California contributes more than double the rental income as its next-largest market, it's the country's biggest and highest-value industrial real estate market. That makes it worthy of outsized concentration.

The company leases its industrial properties to a variety of tenants, led by:

Amazon.com Services: 6% of its annualized lease net rent Adesa: 2.4% Lowe's Home Centers: 2.1% Ferrero USA: 2% Karma Automotive: 1.3%

Overall, its 20 largest tenants contribute 27% of its total annualized net rent. Thus, it has a reasonably diversified tenant base with a relatively low concentration at the top.

First Industrial Realty Trust news

First Industrial delivered strong results in 2020 despite the impact of the pandemic. It benefitted from robust demand for industrial real estate, enabling it to capture cash rental rates 13.5% above existing leases. That was the second-highest annual increase in its history. Those higher rental rates helped drive a 4.4% overall increase in cash same-store NOI while growing FFO from $1.74 per share in 2019 to $1.84 per share in 2020.

The REIT also continued to enhance its portfolio in 2020. It placed 10 development projects with 2.5 million square feet of space (79% leased) into service, representing $221.7 million of investment. First Industrial also purchased eight buildings with 1.5 million square feet for $154 million, bought six land parcels with 128.8 acres for $69.6 million, and formed a joint venture with Diamond Realty that acquired 569 acres at a business park in Phoenix for $70.5 million. The REIT partially financed these new investments by selling 28 buildings with 1.9 million square feet for $153.4 million.

First Industrial's strong showing continued in early 2021. For example, its cash rental rates rose 10.4% during the first quarter. It also started several more development projects and bought a building in Northern California and three additional development parcels, giving it even more room to expand. Finally, it sold $67.2 million of assets in the first quarter.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock price

