First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) REIT: What You Need to Know

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have many avenues to drive growth. For example, they can focus on acquiring fully leased properties, invest in value-add opportunities like redevelopment projects, and complete new ground-up developments.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) utilizes all those growth drivers. However, it specializes in development projects. Here's a look at why it believes its development focus is a winning strategy for its investors.
First Industrial Realty Trust profile
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) is an industrial REIT. As of the end of 2021's first quarter, the company owned interests in 436 industrial buildings with 64.4 million square feet of space leased to 978 customers, including those under development. It operates across most major industrial markets in North America.
The company's in-service portfolio included:
- Bulk warehouse: 183 properties of more than 100,000 square feet contribute 71% of its base rent.
- Regional warehouse: 112 properties of less than 100,000 square feet supply 15% of its base rent.
- Light industrial: 113 properties of less than 100,000 square feet contributed 12% of its base rent.
- R&D/Flex: 14 properties of less than 100,000 square feet (50%+ of which is typically office space) supply 2% of its base rent.
The focus on warehouses puts the company in a position to benefit from the accelerated adoption of e-commerce and shifting inventory management practices. Those secular tailwinds are on pace to drive significant demand for additional warehouse space in the coming years.
First Industrial's largest markets were:
|Market
|Gross Leasable Area (GLA)
|% of GLA
|% of rental income
|Southern California
|9.7 million square feet
|15.7%
|22.1%
|Central/Eastern Pennsylvania
|6.7 million square feet
|10.9%
|9.4%
|Dallas/Ft. Worth
|7.1 million square feet
|11.5%
|8.9%
|Chicago
|5.8 million square feet
|9.4%
|7.0%
|Atlanta
|5.3 million square feet
|8.5%
|5.7%
|Phoenix
|3.4 million square feet
|5.4%
|5.6%
|Houston
|3.6 million square feet
|5.8%
|5.3%
|New Jersey
|2.3 million square feet
|3.7%
|5.2%
|Baltimore/D.C.
|3.3 million square feet
|5.3%
|5.1%
|Denver
|2.7 million square feet
|4.4%
|4.9%
|Minneapolis/St. Paul
|2.9 million square feet
|4.7%
|4.6%
|Detroit
|1.3 million square feet
|2.2%
|2.6%
|South Florida
|1.2 million square feet
|1.9%
|2.6%
|Cleveland
|1.2 million square feet
|2.0%
|2.0%
|Cincinnati
|1.3 million square feet
|2.1%
|1.7%
|Other
|806,000 square feet
|1.3%
|1.5%
|Central Florida
|740,000 square feet
|1.2%
|1.4%
|Nashville
|1.1 million square feet
|1.9%
|1.4%
|Seattle
|410,000 square feet
|0.7%
|1.1%
|Milwaukee
|797,000 square feet
|1.3%
|1.0%
|Northern California
|68,500 square feet
|0.1%
|0.9%
Overall, First Industrial has wide geographic diversity. While Southern California contributes more than double the rental income as its next-largest market, it's the country's biggest and highest-value industrial real estate market. That makes it worthy of outsized concentration.
The company leases its industrial properties to a variety of tenants, led by:
- Amazon.com Services: 6% of its annualized lease net rent
- Adesa: 2.4%
- Lowe's Home Centers: 2.1%
- Ferrero USA: 2%
- Karma Automotive: 1.3%
Overall, its 20 largest tenants contribute 27% of its total annualized net rent. Thus, it has a reasonably diversified tenant base with a relatively low concentration at the top.
First Industrial Realty Trust news
First Industrial delivered strong results in 2020 despite the impact of the pandemic. It benefitted from robust demand for industrial real estate, enabling it to capture cash rental rates 13.5% above existing leases. That was the second-highest annual increase in its history. Those higher rental rates helped drive a 4.4% overall increase in cash same-store NOI while growing FFO from $1.74 per share in 2019 to $1.84 per share in 2020.
The REIT also continued to enhance its portfolio in 2020. It placed 10 development projects with 2.5 million square feet of space (79% leased) into service, representing $221.7 million of investment. First Industrial also purchased eight buildings with 1.5 million square feet for $154 million, bought six land parcels with 128.8 acres for $69.6 million, and formed a joint venture with Diamond Realty that acquired 569 acres at a business park in Phoenix for $70.5 million. The REIT partially financed these new investments by selling 28 buildings with 1.9 million square feet for $153.4 million.
First Industrial's strong showing continued in early 2021. For example, its cash rental rates rose 10.4% during the first quarter. It also started several more development projects and bought a building in Northern California and three additional development parcels, giving it even more room to expand. Finally, it sold $67.2 million of assets in the first quarter.
First Industrial Realty Trust stock price
First Industrial's focus on the fast-growing industrial real estate market has paid off in recent years:
As that chart shows, the REIT has outperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years, which is impressive considering it was a strong period for the broader market.
Driving First Industrial's performance has been its rapid growth over the past several years. The REIT has grown its FFO per share at a 5.6% compound annual growth rate since 2016. It has primarily done that via value-creating development projects. It has invested more than $1 billion to add over 14.7 million square feet during the last five years. This investment has created $697 million of value for shareholders, growing the company's net asset value (NAV) per share by $5.50 during that time frame.
First Industrial will often acquire properties with development upside, such as those with enough land to add warehouse space adjacent to existing buildings. On top of that, it will purchase stabilized properties in strong markets with above-average rent growth potential. These factors have enabled it to grow its FFO and NOI at healthy rates over the past several years.
First Industrial's steady FFO growth has enabled it to consistently increase its dividend. It has expanded the payout at a 7.3% compound annual rate since 2016. The company's dividend yield has been around 2% over the past year. While that's below the REIT sector's 3% average, that's because its share price has risen at a faster clip than the payout.
The bottom line on First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial has done an excellent job creating value for its shareholders over the years. That's due in large part to its development focus, which paid off by enabling it to grow its NAV, FFO, and dividend at healthy rates. Moreover, First Industrial has plenty of room to keep growing thanks to its large development pipeline. That makes it an excellent industrial REIT to consider owning for the long haul.
