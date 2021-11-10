eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI): What You Need to Know

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
The traditional real estate brokerage model is in need of disruption, but that doesn't mean real estate agents are going away anytime soon. In fact, if eXp World Holdings' (NASDAQ: EXPI) recent results are any indication, the real estate brokerage business could still have a very bright future in the U.S. and many other markets around the world.
In this article, we'll take a closer look at what eXp World Holdings does, how it has grown over the years, how its stock price has performed for investors, and more.
eXp World Holdings company profile
eXp World Holdings is the parent company of a few businesses, most notably eXp Realty. eXp Realty is a cloud-based real estate brokerage that leverages technology to make real estate agents' jobs easier and more effective.
One of the fastest-growing real estate brokerages in the world, eXp operates in the U.S. and more than a dozen other markets worldwide, including Brazil, Australia, India, and the U.K., just to name a few. eXp Realty also offers a cloud-based commercial real estate brokerage known as eXp commercial.
One of the big differentiators of eXp Realty is how it treats its agents as partners in the business. The company offers not only one of the best real estate commission structures in the industry but also the ability for agents to earn stock awards. As you'll see when we get to the stock performance section, this has proven to be quite a valuable benefit over time.
Just to name a few highlights of the equity incentives, eXp agents get $200 in company stock after their first closing and $400 in stock for every agent they refer to the platform. Agents also have the option to voluntarily receive 5% of their commission in stock at a 10% discount off the market price. And top agents get some generous equity awards on top of all that -- up to $16,000 in stock upon reaching certain goals.
The point is that eXp can offer agents a better compensation structure than its rivals, thanks to the efficiencies provided by its tech-focused platform. An 80/20 commission split with a $16,000 cap on commissions paid to eXp is extremely competitive, and eXp also offers a revenue-sharing program when its agents bring new agents onto the platform.
In addition to eXp Realty, eXp World Holdings owns remote-collaboration platform Virbela, media platform Success Enterprises, and Showcase IDX, a real estate-focused plug-in for WordPress that helps agents improve their website capabilities. But it's important for investors to know that eXp Realty is by far the biggest part of the company.
eXp World Holdings news
eXp's growth is by far the most important (and most impressive) item to mention.
eXp Realty has more than 62,000 real estate agents worldwide on its platform, and this figure has grown rapidly in recent years. The company surpassed the 60,000 mark in July 2021, and this was 85% year-over-year (YOY) growth relative to the 32,400 agents on the platform in July 2020. This is a rapid pace for growth, especially considering eXp didn't surpass 10,000 agents until 2018.
The revenue generated by the business has grown impressively as well. In the second quarter of 2021, eXp surpassed $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time ever, and this was 183% YOY growth. Over the 12 months through June 2021, eXp generated nearly $2.8 billion in revenue. Take a look at how it's grown through the years.
|Year
|Revenue
|Year-Over-Year Growth
|2020
|$1.8 billion
|84%
|2019
|$980 million
|96%
|2018
|$500 million
|221%
|2017
|$156 million
|191%
|2016
|$53.6 million
|134%
|2015
|$22.9 million
|---
And eXp is profitable, which isn't as common as you might think for companies growing this rapidly. The company generated $37 million of net income in Q2 2021. And with more than $107 million in cash on the balance sheet, eXp is a self-sustaining business, meaning that it doesn't have any pressing need to raise capital to fund its growth. In fact, eXp repurchased nearly $55 million in stock in the most recent quarter alone.
eXp is also expanding rapidly, and not just within the U.S. In 2021 alone, eXp has expanded into several foreign markets, including Colombia in April, Panama in July, and Germany in August. In all, eXp operates in 18 countries and has more than 62,000 real estate agents on its platform.
Another recent development -- and one that we'll talk about a little more in the next section -- is eXp's recent stock split. In February 2021, eXp decided to complete a 2-for-1 stock split, essentially doubling its share count. This was the first time eXp did a stock split, but if the company's growth continues on its recent trajectory, it likely won't be the last.
eXp World Holdings stock price
eXp World Holdings started trading on the Nasdaq on May 21, 2018, but had been trading on the over-the-counter (OTC) markets prior to this. The company's actual initial public offering (IPO) took place on the OTCQB market in November 2013 at just $1 per share. As of early October 2021, eXp's stock trades for just under $40 per share, and that's after a 2-for-1 stock split that took place in February 2021.
So, investors (and eXp employees and insiders) who were fortunate enough to buy the stock in its early OTC days have done extremely well. But back then, the company wasn't very well-known by most investors.
With that in mind, here's how eXp's stock has performed over various periods, relative to the S&P 500 benchmark index:
|Time Period
|eXp Total Return
|S&P 500 Total Return
|1 year
|56.0%
|29.4%
|3 years
|413.6%
|59.0%
|Since May 2018 Nasdaq listing
|326.1%
|69.0%
|5 years
|1,270%
|121.0%
|Since November 2013 IPO
|7,800%
|182.1%
As you can see, the most impressive outperformance belongs to investors who bought eXp shares early in the company's publicly traded history. However, it's also important to note that the company has a solid history of outperformance in more recent time periods. For example, since the 2018 Nasdaq listing, eXp has delivered more than four times the total return of the S&P 500.
It's also worth noting that eXp pays a dividend, but it's a small one for the time being. The quarterly dividend rate is $0.04 per share as of Q3 2021, which translates to an annualized yield of approximately 0.4%. However, it's fair to say that as the business scales and profitability improves, the payout could grow significantly.
The bottom line on eXp World Holdings
At a valuation of roughly 100 times trailing 12-month earnings, eXp World Holdings might not look like a cheap stock at first glance, but it might not be as expensive as it seems. For starters, most companies growing revenue at a 100%+ annualized pace aren't profitable at all, rendering the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio quite meaningless. And for such a rapidly growing company, a valuation of just over two times sales isn't very high at all.
To be sure, there are some risk factors investors need to keep an eye on. For example, the iBuying model (where companies like Zillow and Redfin buy homes directly) could be a threat to the traditional brokerage model as it scales. iBuying only accounts for 1% of real estate transactions in the U.S. now, but if it keeps growing, it could certainly be a competitive threat to eXp.
Having said that, as far as traditional real estate brokerage companies go, eXp is perhaps the most impressive growth story in the market. If you believe we'll be using agents to buy and sell the bulk of our homes for decades to come, this is one real estate stock you might want to put on your radar.
