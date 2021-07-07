Equity Commonwealth REIT (NYSE: EQC): What You Need to Know

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) tend to be very methodical. They usually don't undertake drastic strategy changes overnight. Instead, they'll often make small moves to test the waters in a new market or property type.
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) had been the epitome of a slow-moving REIT, as it systematically sold off properties over several years to reposition its balance sheet for the right opportunity. However, instead of slowly shifting in a new direction, the REIT is doing a complete 180 on its strategy in one fell swoop. Here's a closer look at why it believes this pivot will pay off for its shareholders.
Equity Commonwealth entered 2021 as an office REIT. The company had four office properties in Denver; Washington, D.C.; and Austin, Texas, with 1.5 million square feet. However, it announced plans to transition to the industrial real estate sector in early May by agreeing to acquire industrial REIT Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. (NYSE: MNR).
Monmouth brings a portfolio of 120 logistics properties with 24.5 million square feet of space across 31 states. In addition, Monmouth had agreed to purchase six more properties with 1.8 million square feet of space. The company focuses on owning modern single-tenant logistics properties near major seaports, intermodal ports, and airports. It leases these properties primarily to investment-grade tenants.
While Monmouth leases space to several high-quality tenants, it's worth noting that FedEx is by far the biggest at 45.8% of its square footage and 55.4% of its annual rent. Other notable tenants include Amazon at 6.8% of its yearly rent and Home Depot at 4.1% of its annual rent.
While that's a high concentration among its largest tenants, these companies are some of the country's financially strongest. Further, they need more logistics space to support their growth.
The headliner for Equity Commonwealth is its transformational merger with Monmouth. The all-stock deal values the industrial REIT at $3.4 billion and will give the company an attractive and scalable platform in the fast-growing industrial sector.
Meanwhile, because it's an all-stock deal, Equity Commonwealth will maintain its cash-rich balance sheet. The company expects to have $2.5 billion in cash after closing the deal. In addition, the company plans to sell off its remaining office properties while eventually monetizing Monmouth's marketable security portfolio to further enhance its financial flexibility.
Before agreeing to buy Monmouth, Equity Commonwealth's primary focus was monetizing its office portfolio. The company entered 2020 with seven properties totaling 2.5 million square feet, which it trimmed down to four by year-end.
The most notable sale was Tower 333 in Bellevue, Washington. The company sold the 435,000-square-foot Class A office property for more than $401 million. It then used the asset sales proceeds to repay debt, repurchase stock, and pay a special dividend.
While Equity Commonwealth has been shrinking its portfolio, Monmouth is in expansion mode. The company completed two acquisitions in fiscal 2021, investing $170 million to add 1.1 million square feet of space. In addition, it had six new build-to-suit projects in its pipeline, comprising 1.8 million square feet and $238.1 million of investment.
The REIT also has several FedEx Ground parking expansion projects in progress and under discussion. It expects to invest $31.4 million on those expansion projects that will capture additional rent and lengthen its lease terms. The company also renewed several leases at higher rates than expiring rents.
Equity Commonwealth's strategy shift has weighed on its stock price over the last few years:
As that chart shows, the REIT has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years. Meanwhile, it's worth noting that while Monmouth has also underperformed the stock market during that time frame, its 12.6% annualized total return is quite strong historically.
The main factor weighing on Equity Commonwealth's share price has been a steady stream of property sales. Since the management team, backed by real estate mogul Sam Zell, took control in 2014, Equity Commonwealth has sold 164 assets for $7.6 billion. It used $3.3 billion of that cash to repay debt and preferred equity, distributed $1.2 billion to shareholders via special dividends, repurchased $266 million in shares, and built a $3 billion cash position.
While that sell-off caused the company's normalized funds from operations (FFO) to decline, it positioned the REIT to acquire Monmouth and springboard its shift to industrial real estate.
Meanwhile, Monmouth has been growing at a brisk rate in recent years. Overall, it has increased its total real estate assets by 151% since 2015 by steadily expanding its portfolio via acquisition. That move has helped grow its revenue at a 17% average annual rate over the last five years while increasing its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share at a 7% yearly pace.
Equity Commonwealth decided to suspend its quarterly dividend in 2014 while it sold off its office portfolio. However, it did pay special dividends in each of the last three years to remain in compliance with IRS regulations. The company expects to resume paying a quarterly dividend after it closes the Monmouth transaction.
Meanwhile, Monmouth has a solid dividend history. It has maintained or increased its dividend for 30 straight years, representing one of the best track records of durability in the REIT sector. It most recently increased its payout in early 2021, marking its third raise over the last five years, growing it by 20% during that time frame. Monmouth yields around 3.9%, which is slightly above the REIT sector's average.
The bottom line on Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth is transitioning from the office sector to the fast-growing industrial real estate industry by merging with Monmouth. The remade Equity Commonwealth will have a solid platform and a strong financial profile to drive future expansion. That makes it an intriguing option for investors seeking exposure to industrial real estate.
