BrightSpire Capital REIT (NASDAQ: BRSP): What You Need to Know

BrightSpire Capital (NASDAQ: BRSP) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that isn't well-known to many investors, partially because it was known as Colony Credit Real Estate until recently. But this relatively young mortgage REIT is a unique one, as it not only focuses on debt investments like commercial mortgages but also owns a small portfolio of physical real estate.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at BrightSpire Capital and its recent developments, performance history, and more.

BrightSpire Capital company overview

BrightSpire Capital is a REIT; however, instead of owning properties, the company's real estate assets are in the form of mortgages and other financial instruments, which is what makes it a mortgage REIT.

Specifically, BrightSpire's main focus is commercial real estate debt. And it isn't just the owner of debt obligations -- the company both originates loans and acquires them from third-party lenders. As of June 2021, BrightSpire had roughly $4.3 billion of total assets on its balance sheet.

The majority (58%) of BrightSpire's portfolio consists of senior commercial real estate debt, while another 25% is made up of subordinate forms of commercial debt (mezzanine loans and preferred equity). Of the 75 loans with $2.9 billion in outstanding balances in the debt portfolio, nearly half of them (by dollar amount) are multifamily in nature, with office buildings being the second-most represented category.

The average loan owned by BrightSpire is $39 million in size, has an average term of 3.5 years, and yields 5.1%. And as a margin of safety for BrightSpire, the average loan is less than 70% of the value of the underlying property.

Unlike most mortgage REITs, BrightSpire does own some physical real estate -- 13% of the company's investment portfolio is made up of actual real estate investments. BrightSpire owns 12 properties with a total of 4.5 million rentable square feet, about three-fourths of which is net lease real estate.

BrightSpire (under its previous name) went public in Feb. 2018 after combining the assets of Colony NorthStar and NorthStar Real Estate Income Trust. At the time of the company's initial public offering (IPO), the company had $5.1 billion in assets.

While BrightSpire is more conservative than many other mortgage REITs when it comes to debt, it's important for investors to know that leverage is certainly a big part of BrightSpire's strategy. The company has about $1.7 billion of book value and owns $4.3 billion in total assets, so it has about a 2.5-to-one leverage ratio.

To be sure, many other mortgage REITs use far higher leverage ratios of five-to-one or higher. Still, it's also important to keep in mind that BrightSpire's commercial real estate loans are a bit riskier than, say, agency-backed residential mortgage loans.

BrightSpire Capital news

The most recent significant news is the company's name change; it has only been known as BrightSpire Capital since June 2021. As mentioned, the company was previously known as Colony Credit Real Estate, and prior to that, it was known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate.

However, the NorthStar part of the name was dropped just a few months after the company went public when Colony NorthStar (which managed the REIT through a subsidiary) changed its name to Colony Capital.

The rebranding to BrightSpire is intended to reflect some major changes to the company's business model, specifically the internalization of management (an external party managed the company prior to April 30, 2021). The company is now a vertically integrated commercial financing platform, and it felt the changes it had made to the business were significant enough to warrant a name change.

Another item worth mentioning is the COVID-19 pandemic, which was generally devastating on the entire mortgage REIT industry. In fact, by late March 2020, BrightSpire had lost nearly 80% of its share price compared with where it started that year. Due to the tremendous uncertainty, the value of debt assets plunged in the early days of the pandemic.

Because mortgage REITs use significant leverage, many faced margin calls as their lenders demanded to be paid, and they were forced to unload assets at fire-sale prices. BrightSpire was no exception, receiving margin calls from several lenders in March 2020. Fortunately, it was able to meet those margin calls, but not without doing significant damage to the company's book value.

At the end of 2019, BrightSpire's book value per share was $16.49 -- by the end of the second quarter of 2020, it had fallen to $13.06.

And in other recent news, BrightSpire's business has rebounded significantly, growing its portfolio quite rapidly since the COVID-19 pandemic started. In the one-year period ending in June 2021, BrightSpire's senior loan portfolio increased by 24% to $2.6 billion, and the company's focus also has been shifting toward multifamily loans.

BrightSpire Capital stock price

Before we get into BrightSpire's stock performance, it's worth noting that, like most other mortgage REITs, BrightSpire is built primarily for income, not for stock price appreciation. The fact that the company owns some physical real estate puts it in a better position than most of its mortgage REIT peers when it comes to stock price growth, but it's important to keep in mind that this is primarily an income play.

With that in mind, BrightSpire's dividend track record through its first few years in existence hasn't exactly been flawless. Like many other mortgage REITs, the company was forced to suspend its payout when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It reinstituted the dividend in early 2021 and has already raised the payout a couple of times. As of Q3 2021, BrightSpire pays a quarterly dividend of $0.16, which translates to a yield of about 6.5% as of Oct. 2021.

So, let's discuss BrightSpire's stock price. The stock initially traded at approximately $20 per share at the time of its February 2018 listing and mainly hovered in the $18 to $22 range for much of 2018. In 2019, thanks to rising interest rates and other headwinds, BrightSpire's stock started steadily declining, and in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it fell off a cliff, bottoming out at about $3.

By Oct. 2021, it had rebounded to just under $10 per share, but it's fair to say that BrightSpire's performance in its first few years as a public company has been disappointing. That said, here's how BrightSpire has performed through various intervals since going public: