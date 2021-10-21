American Finance Trust REIT (NASDAQ: AFIN): What You Need to Know

While the company does own properties out West -- including in California, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Montana, and Wyoming -- its primary concentration is in the Eastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern regions of the United States.

American Finance Trust news

The pandemic has put tremendous pressure on the retail industry. Office space is also feeling the pinch as work-from-home orders continue. AFIN is carrying a net loss of $0.07 per common share, a stark difference from Q2 2019's income of $0.07 per share, but it seems the company is on the path to recovery.

Funds from operations (FFO) has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and net operating income (NOI) grew 19.7% year over year to $65.4 million -- $2.7 million above Q2 2019's pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, 100% of rents were collected from tenants in Q2 2021, and 94.9% of properties are occupied.

Debt has been a big challenge for American Finance Trust. The pandemic seemed to be the motivation the company needed to really address its books. Over the past year and a half, it brought its net debt-to-EBITDA from 8.3x to 7.4x while reducing its net debt-to-gross-asset value from 39.4% in Q2 2019 to 38.4% today.

This is a good start, but the company still has a long way to go. American Finance Trust has started a "deleveraging initiative," which plans to address its high debt ratios and reduce its overall debt burden by raising capital to pay off higher debt costs and approaching maturities, fund acquisitions with more cash, and increase EBITDA through acquisitions.

The company recently completed an unsecured note offering of $500 million, which carries an interest rate of 4.5% and matures in 2028. The money is 15 basis points lower than the previous and will help pay off $186 million of borrowed funds under the revolving line of credit and other mortgage notes and help fund future acquisitions. The company has no debt maturities remaining for 2021 or 2022 and has $137.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

In terms of acquisitions, AFIN closed on 24 properties in the first half of 2021, for a total of $63 million, the bulk of which was leased by Dollar General. Q3 is expected to add another 39 properties, tacking on 1.135 million square feet to its leasable portfolio. All the properties are currently leased to long-term tenants, with the soonest lease-expiration date being two years away.

Its average weighted lease term is 8.5 years. Of its single-tenant portfolio, just 13% of leases are expected to expire over the next four years. This is a strong position to be in, given today's tight retail market, and means the company can expect continued income from its current operations, something it definitely will need to reach its debt goals and maintain its financial obligations.

American Finance Trust stock price

Since the company only became publicly traded in July of 2018, there isn't a huge track record to look at regarding historical performance for share prices. However, in its three years of trading, share prices have dropped 16% on an annualized basis, and investors have earned a -7.88% annualized return during that period. Stock prices haven't quite rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, hovering 57% lower than the company's February 2020 highs.