American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT): What You Need to Know

There are more than 200 publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs). That gives investors lots of ways to add commercial real estate to their portfolios.
However, with so many options, investors need to know what sets each REIT apart. That's because a REIT's strategic focus can have a significant impact on its returns.
With that in mind, here's a closer look at American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT).
American Assets Trust profile
American Assets Trust is a diversified REIT that focuses primarily on the premier coastal markets along the West Coast. At the end of 2021's first quarter, the company's portfolio included 3.4 million square feet of office space, 3.1 million square feet of retail space, 2,112 multifamily units, and a mixed-use property with 97,000 square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel.
The REIT owned properties in the following markets:
- San Diego: Nearly 1.6 million square feet of office space, 1.3 million square feet of retail properties, and 1,455 multifamily units.
- Portland, Oregon: 876,000 square feet of office space, 44,000 square feet of retail space, and 657 multifamily units.
- Monterey, California: 673,000 square feet of retail space.
- San Antonio, Texas: 588,000 square feet of retail space.
- San Francisco: 523,000 square feet of office space and 35,000 square feet of retail space.
- Oahu, Hawaii: 430,000 square feet of retail space, 97,000 square feet of mixed-use space, and 369 hotel rooms.
- Bellevue, Washington: 498,000 square feet of office space.
Overall, 56% of its annualized base rent (ABR) comes from its office properties, 26.9% comes from retail, and 17.1% from multifamily. Meanwhile, 50.2% of its ABR comes from Southern California, 16.9% from Northern California, 13.1% from Oregon, 8.1% from Washington, 7.4% from Hawaii, and 4.3% from Texas.
American Assets leases space in its office properties to various tenants, led by:
|Tenant
|ABR as a percentage of total office
|ABR as a percentage of the total
|15.2%
|10.2%
|LPL Holdings
|11.0%
|7.5%
|Autodesk
|7.7%
|5.2%
|Smartsheet
|4.0%
|2.7%
|VMware
|3.4%
|2.3%
|Illumina
|2.6%
|1.8%
|Clearesult Operating
|2.0%
|1.3%
|State of Oregon: Department of Environmental Quality
|1.7%
|1.1%
|Genentech
|1.3%
|0.9%
|IRS
|1.3%
|0.9%
Overall, its top 10 office tenants contribute more than half of its office rent and about a third of its total rent. That concentration is a bit of a concern. If one large tenant moves out, it could significantly impact its rental income. The REIT has less tenant concentration on the retail side, as the largest one -- Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) -- contributes 5.3% of the retail total and 1.5% of the overall portfolio's ABR. Meanwhile, the top 10 only supply 24.4% of the retail portfolio's ABR and 7% of its total rent.
American Assets Trust news
The pandemic had a significant impact on American Assets' portfolio in 2020. Many of the company's retail tenants struggled to pay rent due to the effect government-related shutdowns had on non-essential businesses and travel. Overall, same-store net operating income (NOI) at its retail portfolio declined by 20.2% compared to 2020. The company's multifamily portfolio also experienced some headwinds. Occupancy fell from 92.8% at the end of 2019 to 86.2% at the end of 2020, driving a 5.6% year-over-year decline in its NOI. On a more positive note, office NOI grew by 12.3% in 2020, thanks to strong rent growth and a solid collection rate.
American Assets continued to experience some pandemic-related headwinds in early 2021. While its rental collection rate improved to 93%, it continued to experience weakness in retail (84% of what it billed) and multifamily (95%). Meanwhile, new leases for existing space in its office and retail properties declined, as did occupancy levels, which put additional weight on NOI.
On a more positive note, American Assets completed its first public bond offering, raising $500 million of low-cost debt. It used those funds to repay its 2021 debt maturities and pay down some of its line of credit.
That gave the company more financial flexibility, which it used to acquire the Eastgate Office Park in Bellevue, WA. It's paying $125 million for the 280,000 square foot multi-tenant office campus that's currently more than 95% leased.
American Assets also started two development projects in 2021. It's investing $175 million to add 213,000 square feet of office space in San Diego and $42.8 million on a 102,000-square- foot office development in San Francisco. Meanwhile, it has several other development/redevelopment projects in the pipeline, which could see it add additional retail space in Hawaii and California, remodel an office building in Oregon, and develop office towers or mixed-use residential towers in Oregon.
American Assets Trust stock price
American Assets' diversified strategy hasn't created value for investors in recent years:
As that chart shows, the REIT has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 during the last five years. That's due in large part to its struggles during the pandemic.
Before 2020, the diversified REIT had a solid track record of creating shareholder value. From its initial public offering in early 2011 through the end of 2019, American Assets generated an annualized total shareholder return of 12.6%. Driving those returns was 8.9% compound annual growth in (funds from operations) FFO per share, along with a 4.5% compound annual dividend growth rate. Even after 2020's struggles, the diversified REIT has produced a 6.5% annualized shareholder return since its IPO while growing FFO per share and the dividend at 6.1% and 2.5% compound annual rates, respectively.
Driving the REIT's consistent growth has been a combination of acquisitions and development projects. For example, it acquired La Jolla Commons, consisting of two office towers and a development parcel in San Diego, for $525 million in 2019. It also purchased the Pacific Ridge Apartments in San Diego for $232 million in 2017.
While American Assets has grown its dividend since its IPO, it hasn't been on a steady upward path. The company slashed the payout by one-third -- cutting it from $0.30 per share each quarter to $0.20 per share -- in early 2020 out of an abundance of caution given the impact the pandemic had on its operations. The REIT has since started increasing its payout again. It raised the dividend to $0.25 a share in the middle of 2020 and $0.28 per share in early 2021.
That reset rate had American Assets' dividend yielding around 3% in mid-2021. That's right around the REIT sector's average.
The bottom line on American Assets Trust
While American Assets owns a diversified real estate portfolio, the bulk of its income comes from office and retail properties. Those industries faced significant headwinds from the pandemic as it accelerated the adoption of e-commerce while shifting more people to working remotely. Because of that, occupancy and rental rates could continue experiencing some pressure. That uncertainty makes this REIT a less-appealing option than other diversified REITs with more exposure to stronger markets like industrial real estate.
