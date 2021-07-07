Kennedy Wilson Holdings (NYSE: KW): What You Need to Know

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide.
*By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our website and about other products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
Most companies that own a portfolio of income-generating real estate chose to become a real estate investment trust (REIT) for tax purposes. That structure has benefits (they don't pay federal income taxes at the corporate level) and drawbacks (they must distribute 90% of their taxable earnings to shareholders, reducing their ability to retain earnings). While that trade-off is worth it for most commercial real estate investors, some companies find it too limiting.
Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) is in that latter group. Here's a closer look at this unique real estate investment company.
Kennedy Wilson Holdings company profile
Kennedy Wilson is a global real estate investment company. It owns, operates, and invests directly in real estate as well as through its investment management platform. Overall, it has $18 billion under management across 322 assets, including 30,200 multifamily units and 21.7 million square feet of commercial real estate. Most of its properties are in the Western U.S., the U.K., and Ireland.
The bulk of Kennedy Wilson's income stems from its consolidated portfolio consisting primarily of wholly-owned real estate investments. As of the end of 2021's first quarter, Kennedy Wilson owned 9,109 multifamily units, 7.1 million square feet of commercial space, and one hotel. These assets generate $279.6 million of annual net operating income (NOI), 72% of the total.
The company also makes two types of coinvestments:
- ~50% owned: These consist primarily of 50/50 investments with partners and its Vintage Housing joint venture. This portfolio had 12,065 multifamily units and about 800,000 square feet of commercial space producing $78 million of annual NOI, 20% of the total.
- Minority-owned: The company also makes fund investments, loans, and other minority-owned investments. These coinvestments included stakes in 4,308 multifamily units, 11.5 million square feet of commercial space, one hotel, and 18 loan investments, which generated $31.1 million of annual NOI, 8% of the total.
Kennedy Wilson's coinvestments generate income from its ownership stakes in those properties. On top of that, they produce asset management fees and promote income. Overall, the company had $4.1 billion in fee-bearing capital under management.
In addition to those stabilized, income-generating properties, Kennedy Wilson had nearly $1.5 billion of assets in the lease-up phase and under development. These investments included office buildings, multifamily units, mixed-use space, a hotel, and retail properties.
Kennedy Wilson has a diversified real estate portfolio. It owns properties in the multifamily (48% of NOI), office (34%), and retail (13%) sectors as well as hotels, loans, and industrial investments (5% of NOI). These investments are in the Western U.S. (58% of NOI), U.K. (19%), Ireland (19%), and Italy and Spain (4%).
Kennedy Wilson Holdings news
The pandemic impacted Kennedy Wilson's global real estate platform in 2020. While its rental collection rate was solid at 96% for the year, it did experience lower receipts from retail tenants at 80% of what the company billed. In addition, the company experienced lower occupancy across its commercial portfolio as well as the pandemic-related impact on its hotel investments. Ultimately, these factors weighed on its earnings.
Despite those headwinds, the real estate company had several notable accomplishments last year. For instance, it grew its fee-bearing capital by 30% by securing several new partners -- including a $1 billion urban logistics platform in Europe via a joint venture with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.
Kennedy Wilson also grew its debt platform to $788 million by completing $622 million of loan investments last year. Finally, the company recycled capital by cashing in on prior investments and reinvesting the proceeds into new opportunities.
Kennedy Wilson got 2021 off to a strong start, growing its adjusted EBITDA by 14% during the first quarter, driven by its investment management business expansion. The company increased its fee-bearing capital by another 5% to $4.1 billion during the period as it continued expanding its U.S. debt and European logistics platforms.
The real estate company also continued to enhance its portfolio. For example, it bought three existing apartment communities with 640 units as well as an opportunity zone development site entitled for 240 units in the Boise, Idaho, region for $143 million. Kennedy Wilson also purchased a 344-unit apartment community in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for $65 million.
In addition, the company acquired two Class A office buildings in London for a total of $318.2 million. Kennedy Wilson also launched a $1.5 billion multifamily platform with a global institutional investor, selling a 49% interest in nine formally wholly-owned properties in the Western U.S. at an $800 million valuation.
Kennedy Wilson Holdings stock price
Kennedy Wilson's global real estate investment strategy hasn't generated superior returns for its investors in recent years:
As that chart shows, Kennedy Wilson has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years. While it was an exceptionally strong period for the broader stock market, the global real estate company still delivered an underwhelming performance.
The pandemic played a role in the company's lackluster returns. Its rental collection rates declined, as did rental rates on new leases. On top of that, earnings from its hotels slumped as the pandemic impacted travel. Those factors weighed on its income and the value of its global real estate holdings.
Another factor that put pressure on its share price in recent years is the 2017 merger of Kennedy Wilson Holdings and Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate. While the deal enhanced its geographic mix, the European portfolio has higher exposure to the office, retail, and hotel sectors, which have faced headwinds in recent years.
Notably, retailers had experienced pressure from e-commerce before the pandemic, while the hotel sector was also encountering some pre-pandemic headwinds. Because of that, the company's earnings didn't grow much from 2018 to 2019 and declined sharply in 2020.
On a more positive note, Kennedy Wilson has an excellent dividend track record. Before the pandemic, it increased its payout for nine consecutive years, growing the annual rate from $0.16 per share to $0.88 per share. However, as of mid-2021, it hadn't raised the dividend since late 2019 due to the pandemic's impact on its global real estate operations.
That steadily rising payout has the global real estate company offering investors an attractive dividend yield of over 4%. That's well above the 1.3% average yield of stocks in the S&P 500.
The bottom line on Kennedy Wilson Holdings
Kennedy Wilson is a unique real estate company. While it owns a portfolio of income-producing real estate and pays an above-average dividend, it's not a REIT. That could make it an attractive option for investors seeking commercial real estate's income and upside potential from a non-REIT entity.
Unfair Advantages: How Real Estate Became a Billionaire Factory
You probably know that real estate has long been the playground for the rich and well connected, and that according to recently published data it’s also been the best performing investment in modern history. And with a set of unfair advantages that are completely unheard of with other investments, it’s no surprise why.
But those barriers have come crashing down - and now it’s possible to build REAL wealth through real estate at a fraction of what it used to cost, meaning the unfair advantages are now available to individuals like you.
To get started, we’ve assembled a comprehensive guide that outlines everything you need to know about investing in real estate - and have made it available for FREE today. Simply click here to learn more and access your complimentary copy.