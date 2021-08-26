Colleges Requiring Vaccines: Impact on Real Estate

Earlier this year, it seemed as though coronavirus vaccines were doing a good job of helping bring the pandemic to an end. But then the delta variant stuck, and now it's led to a huge surge in COVID-19 cases. The dangerous variant also constituted a major setback on the road to kicking the pandemic to the curb.

Not surprisingly, a number of big-name employers are mandating coronavirus vaccines for workers and visitors alike. And many colleges are going a similar route. Here, we'll review a list of colleges requiring vaccines.

College students have, for many years, been subject to a vaccination requirement -- just not for COVID-19. But just as college attendees typically have to show they've been immunized against measles and mumps, at this point, it's perfectly legal for a college to require a COVID vaccine, and so many are going that route.

Not only are individual colleges insisting that students learning in person or residing in campus housing get vaccinated against coronavirus, but many large state university systems are requiring proof of immunization for faculty and students alike. In fact, the requirement exists at the private college and public university level.

The goal, of course, is to create a safe learning environment on campus. Many colleges were forced to shut down for in-person learning when the pandemic struck, and universities don't want a repeat during the upcoming fall semester. As such, imposing a mandate makes sense.

Incidentally, vaccine mandates are a good thing for real estate professionals who are invested in student housing, whether in the form of physical properties or student housing REITs (real estate investment trusts). If vaccine mandates prevent COVID-19 from spreading, it'll make it so that colleges can stay open when they're supposed to and help more students feel comfortable with the idea of returning to campus. And that will, in turn, help fuel the demand for student housing.

Of course, like businesses with a vaccine mandate, colleges with vaccination rules are also, for the most part, implementing an exemption system. Students may, for example, qualify for a religious exemption, or for an exemption based on health issues. But otherwise, unvaccinated students may be barred from entering certain campuses this fall.

Current colleges requiring vaccines

The list of higher education institutions with a vaccine mandate could grow over time. But for now, here's a list of colleges that require a vaccine to show up to campus, as broken down by state.

Arizona

Gateway Community College

Prescott College

California

American Jewish University

American River College

Berkeley City College

California College of the Arts

California Institute of Integral Studies

California Institute of Technology

California Jazz Conservatory

California Lutheran University

California State University system

Chapman University

Claremont Graduate University

Claremont McKenna College

College of Alameda

Consumnes River College

De Anza College

Dominican University of California

Folsom Lake College

Foothill College

Fresno Pacific University

Golden Gate University

Harvey Mudd College

Holy Names University

La Sierra University

Laney College

Loyola Marymount University

Marymount California University

Menlo College

Merritt College

Mills College

MiraCosta College

Moreno Valley College

Norco College

Occidental College

Pepperdine University

Pitzer College

Pomona College

Sacramento City College

Saint Mary's College of California

Samuel Merritt University

San Diego Community College District

Santa Barbara City College

Santa Clara University

Scripps College

Southern California Institute of Architecture

Southwestern College

Stanford University

University of California system

University of La Verne

University of Redlands

University of San Diego

University of San Francisco

University of Southern California

University of the Pacific

University of the West

Whittier College

Colorado

Colorado College

Colorado School of Mines

Colorado State University system

Fort Lewis College

Metropolitan State University of Denver

Naropa University

Regis University

Rocky Vista University

University of Colorado system

University of Denver

University of Northern Colorado

Western Colorado University

Connecticut

Albertus Magnus College

Connecticut College

Connecticut State Colleges & Universities

Post University

Quinnipiac University

Sacred Heart University

Trinity College

University of Bridgeport

University of Connecticut system

University of Hartford

University of New Haven

Wesleyan University

Yale University

Delaware

Delaware State University

Goldey-Beacom College

University of Delaware

Washington, D.C.

American University

Gallaudet University

George Washington University

Georgetown University

Howard University

Trinity Washington University

University of the District of Columbia

Georgia

Agnes Scott College

Clark Atlanta University

Emory University

Morehouse College

Morris Brown College

Oglethorpe University

Spelman College

Hawaii

Brigham Young University-Hawaii

University of Hawai'i Community Colleges

University of Hawai'i system

Illinois

Aurora University

Chamberlain University

Chicago State University

College of DuPage

Columbia College Chicago

DePaul University

Dominican University

Elmhurst University

Illinois Institute of Technology

Illinois State University

Knox College

Lake Forest College

Lewis University

Loyola University Chicago

North Central College

Northern Illinois University

Northwestern University

Roosevelt University

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science

School of the Art Institute of Chicago

University of Chicago

University of Illinois system

Indiana

Butler University

DePauw University

Earlham College

Goshen College

Holy Cross College

Indiana University system

Saint Mary's College

University of Notre Dame

Valparaiso University

Wabash College

Iowa

Grinnell College

Kentucky

Bellarmine University

Berea College

Centre College

Simmons College of Kentucky

Louisiana

Dillard University

Loyola University New Orleans

Tulane University

Xavier University of Louisiana

Maine

Bates College

Bowdoin College

College of the Atlantic

Husson University

Maine Community College System

Maine Maritime Academy

Saint Joseph's College of Maine

Thomas College

Unity College

University of Maine System

University of New England

Maryland

Goucher College

Hood College

Johns Hopkins University

Loyola University Maryland

Maryland Institute College of Art

McDaniel College

Morgan State University

Mount St. Mary's University

Notre Dame of Maryland University

St. John's College

St. Mary's College of Maryland

Stevenson University

University System of Maryland

Massachusetts

American International College

Amherst College

Anna Maria College

Assumption University

Babson College

Bay Path University

Bentley University

Berklee College of Music

Boston College

Boston University

Brandeis University

Cambridge College

Clark University

College of the Holy Cross

Curry College

Dean College

Eastern Nazarene College

Elms College

Emerson College

Emmanuel College

Endicott College

Hampshire College

Harvard University

Lasell University

Lesley University

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Massachusetts State University system

Merrimack College

Mount Holyoke College

New England Conservatory of Music

New England Law | Boston

Northeastern University

Olin College of Engineering

Regis College

Simmons University

Smith College

Springfield College

Stonehill College

Suffolk University

Tufts University

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Massachusetts Boston

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth

University of Massachusetts Lowell

Wellesley College

Western New England University

Wheaton College

William James College

Williams College

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Michigan

Albion College

Central Michigan University

Grand Valley State University

Kalamazoo College

Lawrence Technological University

Michigan State University

Oakland University

University of Detroit Mercy

University of Michigan system

Wayne State University

Minnesota

Augsburg University

Carleton College

College of Saint Benedict

Gustavus Adolphus College

Hamline University

Macalester College

Minneapolis College of Art and Design

Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system

Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Saint John's University

St. Catherine University

St. Olaf College

University of St. Thomas

Missouri

Culver-Stockton College

Rockhurst University

Saint Louis University

Washington University in St. Louis

Webster University

William Jewell College

Nebraska

Creighton University

Doane University

Nebraska Wesleyan University

University of Nebraska Medical Center

Nevada

Touro University Nevada

New Hampshire

Colby-Sawyer College

Dartmouth College

Franklin Pierce University

New England College

Rivier University

Saint Anselm College

Southern New Hampshire University

New Jersey

Caldwell University

Drew University

Essex County College

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Felician University

Georgian Court University

Kean University

Monmouth University

Montclair State University

New Jersey City University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Princeton University

Ramapo College of New Jersey

Rider University

Rowan University

Rutgers University

Saint Elizabeth University

Saint Peter's University

Seton Hall University

Stevens Institute of Technology

Stockton University

The College of New Jersey

William Paterson University

New Mexico

Central New Mexico Community College

New Mexico Highlands University

St. John's College

University of New Mexico system

New York

Adelphi University

Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

Albany Law School

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Alfred University

Bank Street College of Education

Bard College

Barnard College

Cazenovia College

Clarkson University

City University of New York system

Colgate University

College of Mount Saint Vincent

Columbia University

Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

Cornell University

Culinary Institute of America

Five Towns College

Fordham University

Glasgow Caledonian New York College

Hamilton College

Hartwick College

Hilbert College

Hofstra University

Ithaca College

Jewish Theological Seminary of America

Keuka College

Le Moyne College

Manhattan College

Manhattan School of Music

Manhattanville College

Maria College

Marist College

Marymount Manhattan College

Mercy College

Metropolitan College of New York

Molloy College

Mount Saint Mary College

Nazareth College

New York Film Academy

New York University

Pace University

Pratt Institute

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Rochester Institute of Technology

Russell Sage College

Sarah Lawrence College

School of Visual Arts

Siena College

Skidmore College

St. Bonaventure University

St. Francis College

St. John Fisher College

St. John's University

St. Lawrence University

State University of New York system

Syracuse University

The Juilliard School

The New School

Touro College & University System

Trocaire College

Union College

University of Rochester

Utica College

Vassar College

Wagner College

Wells College

Yeshiva University

North Carolina

Bennett College

Brevard College

Duke University

Elon University

Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte

Johnson C. Smith University

Lees-McRae College

Lenoir-Rhyne University

Livingstone College

Queens University of Charlotte

Salem College

Shaw University

Union Presbyterian Seminary at Charlotte

Wake Forest University

Warren Wilson College

Ohio

Case Western Reserve University

Cleveland Institute of Art

Cleveland State University

Denison University

Kenyon College

Mount St. Joseph University

Ohio Wesleyan University

The College of Wooster

Oklahoma

Mid-America Christian University

Oregon

Eastern Oregon University

Lane Community College

Lewis & Clark College

Linfield University

Oregon Health and Science University

Oregon Institute of Technology

Oregon State University

Pacific University

Portland State University

Reed College

Southern Oregon University

University of Oregon

University of Portland

Western Oregon University

Willamette University

Pennsylvania

Allegheny College

Alvernia University

Bryn Athyn College of the New Church

Bryn Mawr College

Bucknell University

Cabrini University

Carnegie Mellon University

Chatham University

Chestnut Hill College

Dickinson College

Drexel University

Duquesne University

Franklin & Marshall College

Gettysburg College

Gwynedd Mercy University

Haverford College

Holy Family University

Immaculata University

Juniata College

La Salle University

Lafayette College

Lehigh University

Mercyhurst University

Muhlenberg College

Neumann University

Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Point Park University

Robert Morris University

Rosemont College

Saint Joseph's University

Salus University

Susquehanna University

Swarthmore College

The University of the Arts

Thomas Jefferson University

University of Pennsylvania

University of Scranton

University of the Sciences

Ursinus College

Villanova University

Washington & Jefferson College

Widener University

Wilkes University

Williamson College of the Trades

Rhode Island

Brown University

Bryant University

Community College of Rhode Island

Johnson & Wales University-Providence

Providence College

Rhode Island College

Rhode Island School of Design

Roger Williams University

Salve Regina University

University of Rhode Island

South Carolina

Furman University

Tennessee

American Baptist College

Christian Brothers University

Maryville College

Rhodes College

Vanderbilt University

Texas

Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary

Paul Quinn College

Rice University

Seminary of the Southwest

Southwestern University

St. Edward's University

Utah

Westminster College

Vermont

Bennington College

Champlain College

Landmark College

Middlebury College

Norwich University

Saint Michael's College

University of Vermont

Vermont State Colleges System

Virginia

Bridgewater College

Christopher Newport University

Eastern Mennonite University

George Mason University

Hampton University

Hollins University

James Madison University

Longwood University

Mary Baldwin University

Marymount University

Norfolk State University

Old Dominion University

Radford University

Randolph College

Randolph-Macon College

Roanoke College

Sweet Briar College

Union Presbyterian Seminary

University of Lynchburg

University of Mary Washington

University of Richmond*

University of Virginia

Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia Military Institute

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Virginia State University

Virginia Union University

Virginia Wesleyan University

Washington and Lee University

William & Mary

Washington

Central Washington University

DigiPen Institute of Technology

Eastern Washington University

Evergreen State College

Gonzaga University

Highline College

Northwest School of Wooden BoatBuilding

Pacific Lutheran University

Pacific Northwest University

Saint Martin's University

Seattle Film Institute

Seattle Pacific University

Seattle University

Tacoma Community College

University of Puget Sound

University of Washington system

Washington State University system

Wenatchee Valley College

Western Washington University

Whitman College

Whitworth University

West Virginia

Bethany College

University of Charleston

Wisconsin

Beloit College

Carthage College

Lawrence University

Marquette University

The bottom line for real estate investors

COVID-19 vaccine requirements could be the ticket to keeping colleges open. And once today's vaccines on the market receive full FDA approval, we could see the above list grow. That could, in turn, make student housing a very viable investment in the near term.