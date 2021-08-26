Colleges Requiring Vaccines: Impact on Real Estate

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
Earlier this year, it seemed as though coronavirus vaccines were doing a good job of helping bring the pandemic to an end. But then the delta variant stuck, and now it's led to a huge surge in COVID-19 cases. The dangerous variant also constituted a major setback on the road to kicking the pandemic to the curb.
Not surprisingly, a number of big-name employers are mandating coronavirus vaccines for workers and visitors alike. And many colleges are going a similar route. Here, we'll review a list of colleges requiring vaccines.
Can college mandate coronavirus vaccines?
College students have, for many years, been subject to a vaccination requirement -- just not for COVID-19. But just as college attendees typically have to show they've been immunized against measles and mumps, at this point, it's perfectly legal for a college to require a COVID vaccine, and so many are going that route.
Not only are individual colleges insisting that students learning in person or residing in campus housing get vaccinated against coronavirus, but many large state university systems are requiring proof of immunization for faculty and students alike. In fact, the requirement exists at the private college and public university level.
The goal, of course, is to create a safe learning environment on campus. Many colleges were forced to shut down for in-person learning when the pandemic struck, and universities don't want a repeat during the upcoming fall semester. As such, imposing a mandate makes sense.
Incidentally, vaccine mandates are a good thing for real estate professionals who are invested in student housing, whether in the form of physical properties or student housing REITs (real estate investment trusts). If vaccine mandates prevent COVID-19 from spreading, it'll make it so that colleges can stay open when they're supposed to and help more students feel comfortable with the idea of returning to campus. And that will, in turn, help fuel the demand for student housing.
Of course, like businesses with a vaccine mandate, colleges with vaccination rules are also, for the most part, implementing an exemption system. Students may, for example, qualify for a religious exemption, or for an exemption based on health issues. But otherwise, unvaccinated students may be barred from entering certain campuses this fall.
Current colleges requiring vaccines
The list of higher education institutions with a vaccine mandate could grow over time. But for now, here's a list of colleges that require a vaccine to show up to campus, as broken down by state.
Arizona
Gateway Community College
Prescott College
California
American Jewish University
American River College
Berkeley City College
California College of the Arts
California Institute of Integral Studies
California Institute of Technology
California Jazz Conservatory
California Lutheran University
California State University system
Chapman University
Claremont Graduate University
Claremont McKenna College
College of Alameda
Consumnes River College
De Anza College
Dominican University of California
Folsom Lake College
Foothill College
Fresno Pacific University
Golden Gate University
Harvey Mudd College
Holy Names University
La Sierra University
Laney College
Loyola Marymount University
Marymount California University
Menlo College
Merritt College
Mills College
MiraCosta College
Moreno Valley College
Norco College
Occidental College
Pepperdine University
Pitzer College
Pomona College
Sacramento City College
Saint Mary's College of California
Samuel Merritt University
San Diego Community College District
Santa Barbara City College
Santa Clara University
Scripps College
Southern California Institute of Architecture
Southwestern College
Stanford University
University of California system
University of La Verne
University of Redlands
University of San Diego
University of San Francisco
University of Southern California
University of the Pacific
University of the West
Whittier College
Colorado
Colorado College
Colorado School of Mines
Colorado State University system
Fort Lewis College
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Naropa University
Regis University
Rocky Vista University
University of Colorado system
University of Denver
University of Northern Colorado
Western Colorado University
Connecticut
Albertus Magnus College
Connecticut College
Connecticut State Colleges & Universities
Post University
Quinnipiac University
Sacred Heart University
Trinity College
University of Bridgeport
University of Connecticut system
University of Hartford
University of New Haven
Wesleyan University
Yale University
Delaware
Delaware State University
Goldey-Beacom College
University of Delaware
Washington, D.C.
American University
Gallaudet University
George Washington University
Georgetown University
Howard University
Trinity Washington University
University of the District of Columbia
Georgia
Agnes Scott College
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Morehouse College
Morris Brown College
Oglethorpe University
Spelman College
Hawaii
Brigham Young University-Hawaii
University of Hawai'i Community Colleges
University of Hawai'i system
Illinois
Aurora University
Chamberlain University
Chicago State University
College of DuPage
Columbia College Chicago
DePaul University
Dominican University
Elmhurst University
Illinois Institute of Technology
Illinois State University
Knox College
Lake Forest College
Lewis University
Loyola University Chicago
North Central College
Northern Illinois University
Northwestern University
Roosevelt University
Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
School of the Art Institute of Chicago
University of Chicago
University of Illinois system
Indiana
Butler University
DePauw University
Earlham College
Goshen College
Holy Cross College
Indiana University system
Saint Mary's College
University of Notre Dame
Valparaiso University
Wabash College
Iowa
Grinnell College
Kentucky
Bellarmine University
Berea College
Centre College
Simmons College of Kentucky
Louisiana
Dillard University
Loyola University New Orleans
Tulane University
Xavier University of Louisiana
Maine
Bates College
Bowdoin College
College of the Atlantic
Husson University
Maine Community College System
Maine Maritime Academy
Saint Joseph's College of Maine
Thomas College
Unity College
University of Maine System
University of New England
Maryland
Goucher College
Hood College
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
Maryland Institute College of Art
McDaniel College
Morgan State University
Mount St. Mary's University
Notre Dame of Maryland University
St. John's College
St. Mary's College of Maryland
Stevenson University
University System of Maryland
Massachusetts
American International College
Amherst College
Anna Maria College
Assumption University
Babson College
Bay Path University
Bentley University
Berklee College of Music
Boston College
Boston University
Brandeis University
Cambridge College
Clark University
College of the Holy Cross
Curry College
Dean College
Eastern Nazarene College
Elms College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College
Endicott College
Hampshire College
Harvard University
Lasell University
Lesley University
Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Massachusetts State University system
Merrimack College
Mount Holyoke College
New England Conservatory of Music
New England Law | Boston
Northeastern University
Olin College of Engineering
Regis College
Simmons University
Smith College
Springfield College
Stonehill College
Suffolk University
Tufts University
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of Massachusetts Boston
University of Massachusetts Dartmouth
University of Massachusetts Lowell
Wellesley College
Western New England University
Wheaton College
William James College
Williams College
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Michigan
Albion College
Central Michigan University
Grand Valley State University
Kalamazoo College
Lawrence Technological University
Michigan State University
Oakland University
University of Detroit Mercy
University of Michigan system
Wayne State University
Minnesota
Augsburg University
Carleton College
College of Saint Benedict
Gustavus Adolphus College
Hamline University
Macalester College
Minneapolis College of Art and Design
Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Saint John's University
St. Catherine University
St. Olaf College
University of St. Thomas
Missouri
Culver-Stockton College
Rockhurst University
Saint Louis University
Washington University in St. Louis
Webster University
William Jewell College
Nebraska
Creighton University
Doane University
Nebraska Wesleyan University
University of Nebraska Medical Center
Nevada
Touro University Nevada
New Hampshire
Colby-Sawyer College
Dartmouth College
Franklin Pierce University
New England College
Rivier University
Saint Anselm College
Southern New Hampshire University
New Jersey
Caldwell University
Drew University
Essex County College
Fairleigh Dickinson University
Felician University
Georgian Court University
Kean University
Monmouth University
Montclair State University
New Jersey City University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Princeton University
Ramapo College of New Jersey
Rider University
Rowan University
Rutgers University
Saint Elizabeth University
Saint Peter's University
Seton Hall University
Stevens Institute of Technology
Stockton University
The College of New Jersey
William Paterson University
New Mexico
Central New Mexico Community College
New Mexico Highlands University
St. John's College
University of New Mexico system
New York
Adelphi University
Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Albany Law School
Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Alfred University
Bank Street College of Education
Bard College
Barnard College
Cazenovia College
Clarkson University
City University of New York system
Colgate University
College of Mount Saint Vincent
Columbia University
Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
Cornell University
Culinary Institute of America
Five Towns College
Fordham University
Glasgow Caledonian New York College
Hamilton College
Hartwick College
Hilbert College
Hofstra University
Ithaca College
Jewish Theological Seminary of America
Keuka College
Le Moyne College
Manhattan College
Manhattan School of Music
Manhattanville College
Maria College
Marist College
Marymount Manhattan College
Mercy College
Metropolitan College of New York
Molloy College
Mount Saint Mary College
Nazareth College
New York Film Academy
New York University
Pace University
Pratt Institute
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rochester Institute of Technology
Russell Sage College
Sarah Lawrence College
School of Visual Arts
Siena College
Skidmore College
St. Bonaventure University
St. Francis College
St. John Fisher College
St. John's University
St. Lawrence University
State University of New York system
Syracuse University
The Juilliard School
The New School
Touro College & University System
Trocaire College
Union College
University of Rochester
Utica College
Vassar College
Wagner College
Wells College
Yeshiva University
North Carolina
Bennett College
Brevard College
Duke University
Elon University
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
Johnson C. Smith University
Lees-McRae College
Lenoir-Rhyne University
Livingstone College
Queens University of Charlotte
Salem College
Shaw University
Union Presbyterian Seminary at Charlotte
Wake Forest University
Warren Wilson College
Ohio
Case Western Reserve University
Cleveland Institute of Art
Cleveland State University
Denison University
Kenyon College
Mount St. Joseph University
Ohio Wesleyan University
The College of Wooster
Oklahoma
Mid-America Christian University
Oregon
Eastern Oregon University
Lane Community College
Lewis & Clark College
Linfield University
Oregon Health and Science University
Oregon Institute of Technology
Oregon State University
Pacific University
Portland State University
Reed College
Southern Oregon University
University of Oregon
University of Portland
Western Oregon University
Willamette University
Pennsylvania
Allegheny College
Alvernia University
Bryn Athyn College of the New Church
Bryn Mawr College
Bucknell University
Cabrini University
Carnegie Mellon University
Chatham University
Chestnut Hill College
Dickinson College
Drexel University
Duquesne University
Franklin & Marshall College
Gettysburg College
Gwynedd Mercy University
Haverford College
Holy Family University
Immaculata University
Juniata College
La Salle University
Lafayette College
Lehigh University
Mercyhurst University
Muhlenberg College
Neumann University
Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Point Park University
Robert Morris University
Rosemont College
Saint Joseph's University
Salus University
Susquehanna University
Swarthmore College
The University of the Arts
Thomas Jefferson University
University of Pennsylvania
University of Scranton
University of the Sciences
Ursinus College
Villanova University
Washington & Jefferson College
Widener University
Wilkes University
Williamson College of the Trades
Rhode Island
Brown University
Bryant University
Community College of Rhode Island
Johnson & Wales University-Providence
Providence College
Rhode Island College
Rhode Island School of Design
Roger Williams University
Salve Regina University
University of Rhode Island
South Carolina
Furman University
Tennessee
American Baptist College
Christian Brothers University
Maryville College
Rhodes College
Vanderbilt University
Texas
Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary
Paul Quinn College
Rice University
Seminary of the Southwest
Southwestern University
St. Edward's University
Utah
Westminster College
Vermont
Bennington College
Champlain College
Landmark College
Middlebury College
Norwich University
Saint Michael's College
University of Vermont
Vermont State Colleges System
Virginia
Bridgewater College
Christopher Newport University
Eastern Mennonite University
George Mason University
Hampton University
Hollins University
James Madison University
Longwood University
Mary Baldwin University
Marymount University
Norfolk State University
Old Dominion University
Radford University
Randolph College
Randolph-Macon College
Roanoke College
Sweet Briar College
Union Presbyterian Seminary
University of Lynchburg
University of Mary Washington
University of Richmond*
University of Virginia
Virginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Military Institute
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
Virginia State University
Virginia Union University
Virginia Wesleyan University
Washington and Lee University
William & Mary
Washington
Central Washington University
DigiPen Institute of Technology
Eastern Washington University
Evergreen State College
Gonzaga University
Highline College
Northwest School of Wooden BoatBuilding
Pacific Lutheran University
Pacific Northwest University
Saint Martin's University
Seattle Film Institute
Seattle Pacific University
Seattle University
Tacoma Community College
University of Puget Sound
University of Washington system
Washington State University system
Wenatchee Valley College
Western Washington University
Whitman College
Whitworth University
West Virginia
Bethany College
University of Charleston
Wisconsin
Beloit College
Carthage College
Lawrence University
Marquette University
The bottom line for real estate investors
COVID-19 vaccine requirements could be the ticket to keeping colleges open. And once today's vaccines on the market receive full FDA approval, we could see the above list grow. That could, in turn, make student housing a very viable investment in the near term.
