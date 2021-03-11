Will UWM's New BOLT Service Disrupt Mortgages?

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!
The mortgage industry is pretty competitive. Considering the high level of regulation, most terms, rates, underwriting criteria, and conditions are pretty comparable from one lender to the next. That's why it's a pretty big deal when a mortgage operator, particularly one as big as United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the largest wholesale and purchase lender in the United States, makes a change to gain a competitive edge. Which is exactly what UWM did when they announced BOLT, a self-service platform that will undoubtedly change how borrowers get mortgages moving forward.
Meet BOLT
UWM's new service, BOLT, will allow brokers to get initial approval for a borrower in as little as 15 minutes. The system -- which uses data extraction and auto document recognition to simplify the review process for common documents like tax returns, pay stubs, county records, and drivers licenses -- will dramatically speed up the time it takes to qualify a borrower. Additionally, it will use the same income calculator used by the underwriters at UWM. This helps reduce errors and notify the broker of any potential discrepancies or issues.
How BOLT works
BOLT will be available through UWM's existing loan application program, EASE. The broker will upload or initiate the application electing to use BOLT to complete the process. The BOLT program will then walk the broker through the application steps, ultimately reducing the number of touches between the lender, broker, and borrower during the initial underwriting process. Once the steps are complete, the program will analyze and complete the file within a matter of seconds to minutes instead of hours.
How BOLT will disrupt the market
BOLT's service will significantly speed up the process and, in turn, the time it takes to get an initial loan approval while also improving the initial underwriting process to leave less room for error or discrepancies. Ultimately this makes it a more appealing process and service for independent brokers than other loan approval programs out there.
UWM already claims nearly one-third of the mortgage market for residential lending, which is massive. Earlier in the year, UWM lowered their rates to 2.5%, a nearly .75% difference from its closest competitors, which allowed the company to take even more share of the market. BOLT is just another tool to help it stand out in the sea of lenders. It also means borrowers may seek out the services of independent mortgage brokers rather than going with a mortgage specialist at a specific bank, restricted to a certain pool of loan programs because UWM has the most competitive -- and now speediest -- process.
