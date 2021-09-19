Video conferencing isn't exactly a new concept in the workplace. Many companies have offices spanning a range of cities, and it's not uncommon for workers in San Francisco to meet online with colleagues in Boston rather than fly across the country every time live collaboration is needed.

But while video conferencing may not exactly be a new idea, it's certainly become far more prevalent throughout the pandemic. That's because a large number of Americans have now been working from home for 18 months -- and counting. And with so many companies being forced to push back their office reopening plans due to the delta variant, video conferences will likely remain popular in the coming months.

However, even once it's safer for workers to return to office buildings, video conferences will likely remain a fixture of corporate life. This especially applies to companies intending to uphold a hybrid work model once employees are brought back to offices.

Though hybrid models aren't exactly the best thing for real estate investors with money in office real estate investment trusts (REITs), they're emerging as a viable compromise coming off an 18-month period through which remote work has largely prevailed.

At this point, companies are realizing that while there's a benefit to in-person collaboration, there's also no need to force workers to show up to an office five days a week -- not when they've successfully done their jobs remotely for a year and a half.

Given the way hybrid work arrangements lend to a need for video conferencing, it won't be surprising to see more dedicated spaces for these meetings pop up in offices. In fact, we could see one very specific setup gain popularity -- the Room for Zoom.

Making video conferencing easier on everyone

Workers routinely face challenges when participating in video conferences. From lighting issues to noise, it can be difficult to have a productive meeting even if connectivity problems don't arise.

The Room for Zoom solves this problem. ROOM, a leading provider of office solutions, has collaborated with Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and HP (NYSE: HPQ) to create a turnkey video conferencing space that's expressly built to support hybrid workplaces.

The Room for Zoom -- which is flat-packed -- can be installed in just a few hours. And it's designed to address the noise and lighting issues that can detract from video conferencing. The result? Those meetings can become far more productive and far less stressful for all involved.

The Room for Zoom doesn't just offer solid lighting and noise-reduction capabilities. It also comes with built-in power sources, fresh air ventilation, adjustable desk heights for participants, and optional HEPA filtration. Plus, all of ROOM's products, including the Room for Zoom, are made of sustainable materials that not only are earth-friendly but also do an impressive job of soundproofing.

The Millionacres bottom line

While many workers can't wait to stop spending half their day on Zoom, the reality is that video conferencing is clearly here to stay. The Room for Zoom could be the ticket to successful meetings that don't make employees loathe the idea of logging on.